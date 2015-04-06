DYJ Long term Strategy EA is a long-term RSI trading system

We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit.

When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits.

EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart.



Signal URL

INPUT

InpMagicNumber = 8257

InpIsDisplayInterface = true

InpEAComment = LTS

InpRStrategyTimeFrame = 1 Day



InpLotsRisk = 0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$

InpLots = 0.01 -- fixed lot [0-->Auto]

InpMaxSpread = 100

Maxtrades = 1

InpDirection = Both

InpFristOrderStep = 200

InpOrderStep = 200

InpTakeProfit = 0

InpStopLoss = 0

InpIsHideGroupSLTP = true

InpBarsBeforeSearch = 0 -- X minutes before the market closes every month[0->off]

InpMaxProfitsBeginsCallback = 100 -- MaxProfit begins to callback for other are disabled[0->off]

InpSymbolProfits = 0 -- Symbol Target Profits

InpSymbolMaxProfits = 0 -- Symbol Target MaxProfits

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 -- Target coefficient

InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss coefficient or LotExponent,default 0.053005 or 2 if GameMode<2

InpGameMode = 3 -- Enable GameMode:[x>=2->game],[0->off]