DYJ Long term Strategy EA
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.19
- Activations: 5
We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit.
When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits.
EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart.
InpMagicNumber = 8257
InpIsDisplayInterface = true
InpEAComment = LTS
InpRStrategyTimeFrame = 1 Day
InpLotsRisk = 0.0002 -- Lots Risk x%,default 0.002% if blance is 10000$
InpLots = 0.01 -- fixed lot [0-->Auto]
InpMaxSpread = 100
Maxtrades = 1
InpDirection = Both
InpFristOrderStep = 200
InpOrderStep = 200
InpTakeProfit = 0
InpStopLoss = 0
InpIsHideGroupSLTP = true
InpBarsBeforeSearch = 0 -- X minutes before the market closes every month[0->off]
InpMaxProfitsBeginsCallback = 100 -- MaxProfit begins to callback for other are disabled[0->off]
InpSymbolProfits = 0 -- Symbol Target Profits
InpSymbolMaxProfits = 0 -- Symbol Target MaxProfits
InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 -- Target coefficient
InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss coefficient or LotExponent,default 0.053005 or 2 if GameMode<2
InpGameMode = 3 -- Enable GameMode:[x>=2->game],[0->off]