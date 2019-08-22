DYJ ArtOfForexsWar

This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction.

In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three closes.

The DYJ's ArtOfForexWar works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.



Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The EA monitors the top 23 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly.

It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - M5).

Allows you to set up a working time or a specific news time.

Usually, the winning rate of profit in three orders is above 95%.



Input parameters

InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF,USDSEK,USDNOK,USDZAR,USDDDK,USDCNH,USDHKD,USDPLN,USDSGD"



m_magic = 62715815 - EA's magic number.

InpTimeFrame = M5 - TimeFrame.

MA1 = 5 - Moving average Line 1 Period

MA2 = 10 - Moving average Line 2 Period

MA3 = 20 - Moving average Line 3 Period

InpAdxMethod = DIADX - Adx Method

InpTrendLevel = 30 - Trend Level for ADX

InpMinVortex = 60 - MinVortex

InpMaxVortex= 70 - MaxVortex

InpMaxBars = 360 - Check Bars depth for TRENDTRAIL

InpAttachEntryMode = TRENDTRAIL - Attach EntryMode

InpPollingEntryMode = random

InpWaitingOpenTimeout = 240 - Waiting timeout of opening a position(minutes)



InpLotExponent = 1.667 - Lot Exponent. Number of global Add lots, if it is 1, does not increase

InpIsAddedNF = false - Whether to add lots to non-forex of symbol

InpLots = 0.01- lots

InpAllPairsMaxOrders = 100 - MaxOrders

InpMaxOrders = 1 - Max Number of Orders Symbol

InpCurrentOrders = 1 - Current Orders Number

InpMaxProfits = 10 - InpMaxProfits($)/0.01Lots When the orders is greater than OrdersNumber, and total profit is InpMax Profits, close all orders.

InpTakeProfit = 1500 - TakeProfit(in pips) . Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（ 600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）

InpStopLoss =1500 - StopLoss(in pips) .（600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）

InpNewTP = 500 - L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat.Please keep your InpNewTP at one third of Stoploss or TakeProfit.

InpLStopLoss = 0 - L'order SL(in pips):InpLStopLoss=InpNewTP(500);InpLStopLoss should not be greater than 2/3 of InpStopLoss

InpIncreasedProfit = 10 - Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat

InpAdjusDistance = 500 - Automatically adjust Stoploss and TakeProfit increments to avoid shocks in the event of shocks.Usually the usage value is 300 or 500. if it is 0, is not adjusted

InpTrailingStop = 200 - TrailingStop

InpUsePending = NormalOrders - Additional Pending orders

InpExpiration = 1440 - Expiration（minutes）

InpPendingCounts = 1 - Pending Counts

delta = 200 - step between them (in pips)



distance = 200 - distance from current price(in pips)

InpIsUseTradingTime = false

startPeriod1 = "08:15"

endPeriod1 = "08:35"

startPeriod2 = "13:45"

endPeriod2 = "14:42"

startPeriod3 = "22:15"

endPeriod3 = "22:45"

General setting- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. If empty, the current MARKET WATCH symbols will be used.StrategySettingTradingSettingPendingOrderSettingTraeTimeSetting

DisplayAndClosingSetting

PROFIT=10000.00 - Force close all postion of symbol at PROFIT

TOTALPROFIT=20000.00 - Force close all postion at TOTALPROFIT

ButtonsInARow = 4 - Buttons in a horizontal row

XShift = 20 - Horizontal shift

YShift = 20 - Vertical shift

XSize = 160 -Width of buttons

YSize = 21 - Height of buttons

FSize = 10 - Fort size





































































