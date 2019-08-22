DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.419
- Updated: 22 August 2019
- Activations: 5
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction.
In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three closes.The DYJ's ArtOfForexWar works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.
The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.
Features
- Monitors all pairs at the same time.
- The EA monitors the top 23 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.
- Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly.
- It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - M5).
- Allows you to set up a working time or a specific news time.
- Usually, the winning rate of profit in three orders is above 95%.
Input parametersGeneral setting
- InpPairs =
"GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF,USDSEK,USDNOK,USDZAR,USDDDK,USDCNH,USDHKD,USDPLN,USDSGD"
- m_magic = 62715815 - EA's magic number.
- InpTimeFrame = M5 - TimeFrame.
- MA1 = 5 - Moving average Line 1 Period
- MA2 = 10 - Moving average Line 2 Period
- MA3 = 20 - Moving average Line 3 Period
- InpAdxMethod = DIADX - Adx Method
- InpTrendLevel = 30 - Trend Level for ADX
- InpMinVortex = 60 - MinVortex
- InpMaxVortex= 70 - MaxVortex
- InpMaxBars = 360 - Check Bars depth for TRENDTRAIL
- InpAttachEntryMode = TRENDTRAIL - Attach EntryMode
- InpPollingEntryMode = random
- InpWaitingOpenTimeout = 240 - Waiting timeout of opening a position(minutes)
- InpLotExponent = 1.667 - Lot Exponent. Number of global Add lots, if it is 1, does not increase
- InpIsAddedNF = false - Whether to add lots to non-forex of symbol
- InpLots = 0.01- lots
- InpAllPairsMaxOrders = 100 - MaxOrders
- InpMaxOrders = 1 - Max Number of Orders Symbol
- InpCurrentOrders = 1 - Current Orders Number
- InpMaxProfits = 10 - InpMaxProfits($)/0.01Lots When the orders is greater than OrdersNumber, and total profit is InpMax Profits, close all orders.
- InpTakeProfit = 1500 - TakeProfit(in pips) . Please keep your stop loss and stop profit equal.（ 600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）
- InpStopLoss =1500 - StopLoss(in pips) .（600，900，1500，1800，2100 etc.）
- InpNewTP = 500 - L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat.Please keep your InpNewTP at one third of Stoploss or TakeProfit.
- InpLStopLoss = 0 - L'order SL(in pips):InpLStopLoss=InpNewTP(500);InpLStopLoss should not be greater than 2/3 of InpStopLoss
- InpIncreasedProfit = 10 - Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
- InpAdjusDistance = 500 - Automatically adjust Stoploss and TakeProfit increments to avoid shocks in the event of shocks.Usually the usage value is 300 or 500. if it is 0, is not adjusted
- InpTrailingStop = 200 - TrailingStop
- InpUsePending = NormalOrders - Additional Pending orders
- InpExpiration = 1440 - Expiration（minutes）
- InpPendingCounts = 1 - Pending Counts
- delta = 200 - step between them (in pips)
- distance = 200 - distance from current price(in pips)
- InpIsUseTradingTime = false
- startPeriod1 = "08:15"
- endPeriod1 = "08:35"
- startPeriod2 = "13:45"
- endPeriod2 = "14:42"
- startPeriod3 = "22:15"
- endPeriod3 = "22:45"
DisplayAndClosingSetting
- PROFIT=10000.00 - Force close all postion of symbol at PROFIT
- TOTALPROFIT=20000.00 - Force close all postion at TOTALPROFIT
- ButtonsInARow = 4 - Buttons in a horizontal row
- XShift = 20 - Horizontal shift
- YShift = 20 - Vertical shift
- XSize = 160 -Width of buttons
- YSize = 21 - Height of buttons
- FSize = 10 - Fort size