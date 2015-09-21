DetectTrend

The EA distinguishes a sideways trend from a directional one and changes its trading tactics.

When an opposite signal appears, an opposite order is opened, covering the opposite ones.

And changes the parameters opposite to close. The Expert Advisor is intended for trading only on

foreign exchange market FOREX. Does not work on stock and commodity instruments.

Recommended for use on variable periods M5, M15 and H1.


ADVISOR PARAMETERS:

ID Expert Advisor - Magic number of the advisor.

period FAST MA (5-200) - period of the fast moving average (recommended 5-200).

period SLOW MA (7-500) - period of the slow moving average (7-500 is recommended).

TimeFrame for signal - trading signal calculation period (can be unchanged).

Take Profit (pt) (20-1000) - position closing level (in points).

Target Profit (USD) (1-20) - position profit level (in the deposit currency).

Threshold for Signal (pt) (1-1000) - threshold for signal triggering to prevent false signals.

default "Price Point" for Min Lot - the price of one point of the minimum lot for testing cross-rate pairs.


It is recommended to check the parameters on the tester and demo account of your broker before use.

It is not recommended to overestimate the risks (Target Profit and Take Profit parameters).


More from author
Pending Orders System
Roman Vasilenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor is able to trade on any financial instruments quoted in MetaTrader 4. To ensure this, it is necessary to monitor the correctness of settings. The trading logic is based on a series of pending orders. The full traded lot is composed of numerous small lots. Complex lot allows for a more precise control of the risk of the position volume, entering the market in parts. The advantage of the system of pending orders is that order trailing allows opening deals at more favorable price
DetectTrend5
Roman Vasilenko
Experts
Expert Advisor DetectTrend5 - v3.5 for MT5 The Expert Advisor is capable of working on netting and hedging account types. Designed for use in the MetaTrader-5 environment on the Forex market, but will work on stock and commodity instruments. At the same time, it issues a warning about the caution of use. The EA detects a trend change and generates a trading signal. In this case, the opposite positions opened by this instance of the Expert Advisor are liquidated, and the temporary loss is rememb
Filter:
[Deleted] 2016.12.22 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review