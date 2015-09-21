DetectTrend

The EA distinguishes a sideways trend from a directional one and changes its trading tactics.

When an opposite signal appears, an opposite order is opened, covering the opposite ones.

And changes the parameters opposite to close. The Expert Advisor is intended for trading only on

foreign exchange market FOREX. Does not work on stock and commodity instruments.

Recommended for use on variable periods M5, M15 and H1.





ADVISOR PARAMETERS:

ID Expert Advisor - Magic number of the advisor.

period FAST MA (5-200) - period of the fast moving average (recommended 5-200).

period SLOW MA (7-500) - period of the slow moving average (7-500 is recommended).

TimeFrame for signal - trading signal calculation period (can be unchanged).

Take Profit (pt) (20-1000) - position closing level (in points).

Target Profit (USD) (1-20) - position profit level (in the deposit currency).

Threshold for Signal (pt) (1-1000) - threshold for signal triggering to prevent false signals.

default "Price Point" for Min Lot - the price of one point of the minimum lot for testing cross-rate pairs.





It is recommended to check the parameters on the tester and demo account of your broker before use.

It is not recommended to overestimate the risks (Target Profit and Take Profit parameters).



