Altajer scalping
- Experts
- Abrahym Altajr
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HELLO
· NO martingal NO grid
use stop loss
· This expert advisor only works on the GBP/USD EUR/GBP EUR/AUD EUR/USD GBP/CAD pair
· Please do not change the settings
- Each currency pair has its own settings as in the comments
· Try the EA first on a demo account and then use it on a real account
· The broker you work with should offer a minimum spread of 20
· Minimum deposit $100 for 0.01 lots TF 5M
· We may develop this product to work on other pairs
· If you have any questions, feel free to message me
· Thank you very much
· Important note: We are not responsible for any decline that occurs to you in the account due to misuse or due to strong fluctuations in the market
· Because the forex market is very dangerous, keep your capital