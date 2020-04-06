Altajer scalping

HELLO

· NO martingal NO grid

use stop loss

· This expert advisor only works on the GBP/USD EUR/GBP EUR/AUD EUR/USD GBP/CAD pair

· Please do not change the settings

Each currency pair has its own settings as in the comments

· Try the EA first on a demo account and then use it on a real account

· The broker you work with should offer a minimum spread of 20

· Minimum deposit $100 for 0.01 lots TF 5M

· We may develop this product to work on other pairs

· If you have any questions, feel free to message me

· Thank you very much

· Important note: We are not responsible for any decline that occurs to you in the account due to misuse or due to strong fluctuations in the market

· Because the forex market is very dangerous, keep your capital



