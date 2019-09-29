DYJ Trend Analyst

5

Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions.

The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator.

DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure.

The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices.

The indicator's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices.

Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Trend analyst.

Our Pivot Point indicator is based on advanced algorithm of calculating the pivot point and support and resistance levels .

Incredibly accurate prediction of future important price levels and possible market reversals.

Useful for all markets (forex, commodities, stocks, indices and others) and timeframes .

Features

  • Monitors all pairs at the same time.
  • The indicator monitors the MaekingWatch pairs by default.
  • It runs only from a graph (M1 to MN).

Parameter:

  • InpLanguage = English  --  English or Chinese
  • InpCalculationMode = CALC_MODE_CLASSIC   --  Classic,Camarilla,Woodie,Fibonacci,Floor,Fibonacci retraction
  • InpPivotLineType = PIVOT_TREND --  PIVOT_TREND or PIVOT_HLINE
  • InpEntryPercent = Min_70  -- Trend percentage requirements 70% or more.
  • InpSelecttrend = WeakTrend  -- Select trend. DoNotUseThis to ExtremelyStrongTrend.
  • Wait_Mins_For_Next_Signal     = 30  -- The next signal occurs 30 minutes later
  • ISALARM        = false -- Snow_Alert
  • Send_Email   = false -- SendEmail
  • Mobile_Alert = false -- MobileAlert
  • ButtonsInARow = 5 --  Buttons in a horizontal row




Reviews 1
cam028
6488
cam028 2021.12.23 06:48 
 

good product great support

Reply to review