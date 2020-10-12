



EA TDI Scalper Pro

This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose.

Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT



Timeframe is M15 And Up.

Minimum account balance: $30.

Features:

Every trade is protected by stop-loss

EA has the ability to trade multiple currency pairs at the same time without having to open multiple charts.

The EA installation is simple and easy to use for everyone.

EA can send telegram connection messages to help monitor EA's activities better.



Settings:

apiKey : The key to connecting to the bot on telegram



chatId : ID chat with Bot telegram



AlertTime : Configure the time to send messages to telegram



RunTime_Enable : Configure EA's in-day start time. Time is calculated by broker hour



RunTime_Disable : Configure EA's sleep time. Time is calculated according to broker hours



Symbol_1 : Management of EA trading pairs. Currency pairs are separated by "," and strictly follow the broker's symbols. for example: AUDCHF.pro, AUDJPY.pro, AUDNZD.pro .....

or AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD or AUDCHF.mm, AUDJPY.mm, AUDNZD.mm, AUDUSD.mm



or AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD or AUDCHF.mm, AUDJPY.mm, AUDNZD.mm, AUDUSD.mm Solot : Lot numbers start when EA runs. Transaction volume will be managed by 2 forms below



QuanlyLot : Trading lot will be managed in two forms. 1 is in balance (the more balance, the higher the lot will not exceed 2% of its value at loss) and 2 is according to the target pip achieved (When reaching the target pip set, the Lot will increase itself according to Initial lot, for example the initial lot is 0.01, when reaching target Lot will increase to the initial lot + 0.01).



CatLoi : Manage take profit and cut loss. True is to use take profit and stop loss according to the value entered below and false is to run the value of the EA set



TP : Take profit (Pips)



SL : Stoploss (Pips)



Donglenhtrongngay : Close Orders in day



ChotTheoChiTieu : Take profit according to the set target, which is calculated on the average of the currency pairs with trading orders

ClosedBySignal : Close the order according to the signal



TimeFrame : Time Frame

PipLoiNhuanNgay : Profit target according to Pips



PhanTramLoiNhuan : Target profit as a percentage of balance

Use_Trailing : Use Trailing stop if True and not if False



LevelProfit1 : Level TP 1 (Point)



LevelProfit2 : Level TP 2 (Point)



LevelProfit3 : Level TP 3 (Point)



LevelMoving1 : Level Moving 1 (Point)



LevelMoving2 : Level Moving 2 (Point)



LevelMoving3 : Level Moving 3 (Point)



TrailingStop : The displacement point value when it exceeds the TP3 level (Point)



TrailingStep : The value of the shift point (Point)



Color_Header : Color font Header



Color_Detail : Color font detail



Color_On : Color font status



Color_Off : Color font status



Video instructions for configuring sending telegram messages:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJdzaTkdnts&t=0s