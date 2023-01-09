DYJ Stoch Controller controller is a full currency Stoch trading system

It can display the Stoch value of each currency pair from M1 to MN

When the Stoch value of a cycle reaches the oversold area and overbought area, there is a color prompt,

You can make the right transaction based on this information Please make an Stoch indicator template named DYJ StochController and save it. When you click the overbought area or overbought area with the mouse, the chart of the corresponding currency versus period will be automatically opened, and the Stoch indicator will be loaded. INPUT

InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF"; InpStrategyMinTimeFrame = PERIOD_M1 -- Strategy MinPeriod InpStrategyMaxTimeFrame = PERIOD_MN1 -- Strategy MaxPeriod Inp StochOversold = 30 -- Stoch oversold zone Inp StochOverbought = 70 -- Stoch overbought zone





