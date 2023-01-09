DYJ StochController
- Indicators
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
You can make the right transaction based on this information
Please make an Stoch indicator template named DYJ StochController and save it. When you click the overbought area or overbought area with the mouse, the chart of the corresponding currency versus period will be automatically opened, and the Stoch indicator will be loaded.
INPUT
InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADJPY,AUDUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,CHFJPY,NZDCHF,AUDCHF,EURCHF";
InpStrategyMinTimeFrame = PERIOD_M1 -- Strategy MinPeriod
InpStrategyMaxTimeFrame = PERIOD_MN1 -- Strategy MaxPeriod
Inp StochOversold = 30 -- Stoch oversold zone
Inp StochOverbought = 70 -- Stoch overbought zone