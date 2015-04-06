Free Trading Keyboard
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Trading Keyboard Tool will enable you to:
- Easily OPEN/CLOSE/MODIFY orders with Keyboard and with Buttons on Screen.
- Modify Order parameters with shorcuts.
- Export different Prices into a file for analysing outside MT4.
- Save Chartscreen into an image.
- Show Fibonacci on screen with shorcut.
You can export these Prices into files:
- COHL: history of Close,Open,High,Low in one file.
- Close - history of Close in one file.
- Open - history of Open in one file.
- High - history of High in one file.
- Low - history of Low in one file.
- High-Low - history of difference between Price High y el Price Low of same candle.
- GAPs - history of difference between Price Close of previous candle and Price Open of next candle.
- MAs: SMA5,SMA13,SMA20,SMA50,SMA100,SMA200 - history of Simple Moving Average for Averages 5, 13,20,50,100,200.
- Close-Open - history of difference between Price Close and the Price Open of same candle.