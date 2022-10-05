You either lead it — or it leads you.

MyGrid Scalper

29,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts.

Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand

Basic Info

Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD)

Any (default optimized: XAUUSD) Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5 )

Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5)

Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5) Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots

Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots Account type: ECN recommended but not required

ECN recommended but not required Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred

Any broker, low spread preferred Live & demo ready: Backtested, forward-tested, and optimized

Outgrown the Comfort Scripts Yet?

Free tools promise calm. Real tools deliver control.

MyGrid Scalper doesn’t pretend to be kind. It just performs.

Not a Guide. Not a Safety Net

This system won’t flatter your hopes or cushion your mistakes.

It acts — whether you're comfortable or not.

If you’re uneasy with floating trades or need guarantees, move on.

Demo First — Not for Safety, But for Clarity

This isn’t about protection. It’s about understanding.

Watch it breathe. Learn its rhythm.

Decide not with emotion — but with awareness.

Leave a Review — Only If It Changed You

If this EA redefined how you see trades, say something.

Not for applause — for clarity.

Your voice helps serious traders separate signal from noise.

This Is Not for Everyone

If you only trust free EAs, this won’t make sense to you.

If you still chase giveaways, gimmicks, or lucky entries — this isn’t your arena.



But if you’ve outgrown toys and need something with teeth — start watching.

Observe once. Then decide — silently.

What You Realize — When It’s Too Quiet

There’s a point — subtle, almost imperceptible — when the system begins to speak.

Not with alerts or noise. But with rhythm. With intent.

And if you’re attentive enough, you’ll notice:

– entries that don’t ask for approval

– exits that don’t explain themselves

– decisions made without hesitation

Those who recognize it, never go back.

Those who don’t, won’t even know what they missed.

Ready for the Next Level?

The free version proves it works.

The paid version proves you are ready.

Unlimited control — no cap, no holding back

— no cap, no holding back Cleaner execution — less noise, more edge

— less noise, more edge Refined risk engine — built for traders who don’t flinch

If this EA made you rethink how a trade can breathe —

the full version lets you own the rhythm.

→ Step into full control

MyGrid Scalper

Quiet. Precise. Ruthless.

It doesn’t explain itself. It performs.



