MyGrid Scalper

3.94
 MyGrid Scalper

You either lead it — or it leads you.

29,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts.
Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand

Basic Info

  • Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5)
  • Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5)
  • Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots
  • Account type: ECN recommended but not required
  • Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred
  • Live & demo ready: Backtested, forward-tested, and optimized

Outgrown the Comfort Scripts Yet?

Free tools promise calm. Real tools deliver control.
MyGrid Scalper doesn’t pretend to be kind. It just performs.

Not a Guide. Not a Safety Net

This system won’t flatter your hopes or cushion your mistakes.
It acts — whether you're comfortable or not.
If you’re uneasy with floating trades or need guarantees, move on.

Demo First — Not for Safety, But for Clarity

This isn’t about protection. It’s about understanding.
Watch it breathe. Learn its rhythm.
Decide not with emotion — but with awareness.

Leave a Review — Only If It Changed You

If this EA redefined how you see trades, say something.
Not for applause — for clarity.
Your voice helps serious traders separate signal from noise.

This Is Not for Everyone

If you only trust free EAs, this won’t make sense to you.
If you still chase giveaways, gimmicks, or lucky entries — this isn’t your arena.

But if you’ve outgrown toys and need something with teeth — start watching.

Observe once. Then decide — silently.

What You Realize — When It’s Too Quiet

There’s a point — subtle, almost imperceptible — when the system begins to speak.
Not with alerts or noise. But with rhythm. With intent.

And if you’re attentive enough, you’ll notice:
– entries that don’t ask for approval
– exits that don’t explain themselves
– decisions made without hesitation

Those who recognize it, never go back.
Those who don’t, won’t even know what they missed.

Ready for the Next Level?

The free version proves it works.
The paid version proves you are ready.

  • Unlimited control — no cap, no holding back
  • Cleaner execution — less noise, more edge
  • Refined risk engine — built for traders who don’t flinch

If this EA made you rethink how a trade can breathe —
the full version lets you own the rhythm.

Step into full control

MyGrid Scalper

Quiet. Precise. Ruthless.
It doesn’t explain itself. It performs.


Warning: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762986

https://tinyurl.com/n1c30n3

Reviews 77
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:38 
 

One of the best EAs, once I adjusted the parameters. My XAUUSD M5 results have become steadily profitable. Thanks a lot to the developer.

tr_88682261
14
tr_88682261 2025.08.22 10:29 
 

バックテストで良かったのでリアル口座で使用します。

Mohammed Abdulla D K Karbon
150
Mohammed Abdulla D K Karbon 2025.05.27 21:02 
 

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un I'm deeply saddened for the loss of your beloved mother. May Allah (SWT) shower her with His infinite mercy, grant her the highest place in Jannah, and give you and your family the strength and patience during this difficult time.

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5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.25 (16)
Experts
MyBTCUSD GRID EA is FREE Version of  BTCUSD GRID EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA is an automated program designed to use the grid trading strategy (as of July 21, 2025, 10,000+ downloads since released) MyBTCUSD GRID EA is highly useful for beginners and experienced traders alike. While there are other types of trading bots you can use, the logical nature of the grid trading strategy makes it easy for crypto grid trading bots to perform automated trading withou
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MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (7)
Experts
FREE Version of  MyVolume Profile Scalper EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661 Recommended currency pairs: ETHUSD GOLD/XAUUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY ETHUSD BTCUSD US30 CASH Timeframe :   working for all time frames ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --> P
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AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard The Free Version of AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  MT5 is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from Price Action , Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then
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My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
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Velora Equity Monitor
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
Velora Equity Monitor Free — No strings attached. Except one. I built this for myself. After running multiple EAs simultaneously on the same terminal, I kept asking the same question: which one is actually making money? The default MT5 account history mixes everything together. You get a number. You don't get clarity. So I built Velora Equity Monitor. Attached it. Left it running. Forgot it was there — until I needed it. That's the best compliment I can give my own tool. What it does Velora Equi
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MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
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My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
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My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
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TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Utilities
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
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Buas
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction. It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first. The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation. Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate Structured Execution for Confident Traders MyGrid Scalper Ultimate is a auto and manual-entry grid manager designed for experienced traders who already have their own entry strategy. It is the paid and extended version of MyGrid Scalper Free , one of the most downloaded free EAs on the MQL5 Market (28,000+ times). If you're looking for a fully automatic EA, this may not be the right tool. But if you want a system to handle lot scaling, exit logic, and risk structure a
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Only for those who know the character of Martingale (Martingale Lover). This EA is very good for those who are concerned about  REBATE generators . Black Bird EA is based on Hedging Strategy proceeds  an advanced algorithm. Black Bird   EA   is an advanced Scalp trading system that uses smart algorithms to make the quickest entry into market. It uses fixed/dynamic take-profit based on the market state at the time of entry, and has a variety of exit modes. The EA will manage the trades based
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order. The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX. Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to ma
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (4)
Experts
Velora EA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System Velora is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries. Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Velora is not just reactive — it's responsive. Core Strengths IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
AanIsnaini TrueChart
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
Proprietary Signal Amplification Technology Unlike conventional indicators that merely display data, TrueChart employs advanced signal amplification that emphasizes only high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically filters out market noise and amplifies genuine signals through multiple confirmation layers, ensuring you only see what truly matters. Revolutionary Multi-Dimensional Confirmation System Most indicators operate in a single dimension. Our technology simultaneously
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO - Bayesian Multi-Timeframe Dashboard "Advanced multi-timeframe dashboard with Bayesian Learning, real-time Signal Strength, and persistent memory. The older it runs, the smarter it becomes." The free version (v1.3) gave you visibility. The PRO Version gives you the edge . AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO is a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis system that combines classical technical indicators with adaptive probabilistic reasoning. Designed for serious tra
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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:38 
 

One of the best EAs, once I adjusted the parameters. My XAUUSD M5 results have become steadily profitable. Thanks a lot to the developer.

tr_88682261
14
tr_88682261 2025.08.22 10:29 
 

バックテストで良かったのでリアル口座で使用します。

Mrinmoy BISWAS
34
Mrinmoy BISWAS 2025.07.26 14:47 
 

Great EA! Works smoothly and efficiently. Highly recommend for automation needs.

hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.05.28 01:34 
 

thanks

Mohammed Abdulla D K Karbon
150
Mohammed Abdulla D K Karbon 2025.05.27 21:02 
 

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un I'm deeply saddened for the loss of your beloved mother. May Allah (SWT) shower her with His infinite mercy, grant her the highest place in Jannah, and give you and your family the strength and patience during this difficult time.

angelwings61
100
angelwings61 2025.05.21 07:57 
 

User Support non requested, can't tell, but so far the EA free version in spite of its limitations is performing well. I'm earning money. Applied only to XAUUSD Great piece of work. Thank you

Dennis JustA
88
Dennis JustA 2025.05.13 06:52 
 

1. No manual with params review 2. After attaching EA to the chart it's window garbaged by text and promo images. Only 1/4 left for monitoring trades 3. The EA uses 2 EMAs with hardcoded periods EMA7 and EMA21. 4. Most of useful variables blocked and available in Ultimate version. 5. Fake test results that cannot be reached with constant indicator values. 'The best thing in industry' revealed as a junk software promoting paid version. Don't waste your time on it

[Deleted] 2025.05.04 02:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nick
60
Nick 2025.05.02 21:06 
 

Excellent EA, tested it on XAUUSD M5 and it was very profitable! It's soft martingale (1.5), so don't get greedy with your lots

lakanoon
25
lakanoon 2025.04.29 00:23 
 

Good

apapa50
24
apapa50 2025.04.18 10:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.10 02:24 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.04.03 03:31 
 

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Gaetano Natale
38
Gaetano Natale 2025.03.28 22:57 
 

nulla da dire , ho letto la dedica sul grafico, complimenti , ti auguro una lunga vita , grazie....

[Deleted] 2025.03.26 03:26 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.02.20 03:34 
 

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mcren inthahouse
18
mcren inthahouse 2025.02.05 18:28 
 

blew my account bruh

Jayesh Gar
122
Jayesh Gar 2025.02.02 19:11 
 

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Panner Chelvan
18
Panner Chelvan 2025.01.02 16:26 
 

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muller_hans
49
muller_hans 2024.07.28 08:38 
 

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