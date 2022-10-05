MyGrid Scalper
- Experts
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Ahmad Aan Isnain ShofwanAbout Me – Ahmad Aan Isnaini
“I don’t code to sell. I code to survive.”
In a marketplace flooded with rented hype and quick-profit illusions, I chose a different path:
Resilience over glamour. Discipline over noise.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 13 November 2024
You either lead it — or it leads you.
29,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts.
Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand
Basic Info
- Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5)
- Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5)
- Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots
- Account type: ECN recommended but not required
- Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred
- Live & demo ready: Backtested, forward-tested, and optimized
Outgrown the Comfort Scripts Yet?
Free tools promise calm. Real tools deliver control.
MyGrid Scalper doesn’t pretend to be kind. It just performs.
Not a Guide. Not a Safety Net
This system won’t flatter your hopes or cushion your mistakes.
It acts — whether you're comfortable or not.
If you’re uneasy with floating trades or need guarantees, move on.
Demo First — Not for Safety, But for Clarity
This isn’t about protection. It’s about understanding.
Watch it breathe. Learn its rhythm.
Decide not with emotion — but with awareness.
Leave a Review — Only If It Changed You
If this EA redefined how you see trades, say something.
Not for applause — for clarity.
Your voice helps serious traders separate signal from noise.
This Is Not for Everyone
If you only trust free EAs, this won’t make sense to you.
If you still chase giveaways, gimmicks, or lucky entries — this isn’t your arena.
But if you’ve outgrown toys and need something with teeth — start watching.
Observe once. Then decide — silently.
What You Realize — When It’s Too Quiet
There’s a point — subtle, almost imperceptible — when the system begins to speak.
Not with alerts or noise. But with rhythm. With intent.
And if you’re attentive enough, you’ll notice:
– entries that don’t ask for approval
– exits that don’t explain themselves
– decisions made without hesitation
Those who recognize it, never go back.
Those who don’t, won’t even know what they missed.
Ready for the Next Level?
The free version proves it works.
The paid version proves you are ready.
- Unlimited control — no cap, no holding back
- Cleaner execution — less noise, more edge
- Refined risk engine — built for traders who don’t flinch
If this EA made you rethink how a trade can breathe —
the full version lets you own the rhythm.
MyGrid Scalper
Quiet. Precise. Ruthless.
It doesn’t explain itself. It performs.
One of the best EAs, once I adjusted the parameters. My XAUUSD M5 results have become steadily profitable. Thanks a lot to the developer.