StrategyQuant Gold Break MT4

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on KAMA,Ichimoku and Market orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long on M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. The Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.



The expert advisor has been developed by StrategyQuant X Ultimate edition which allows creating trading robots without programming skills.



You can access strategy source code and explore its logic in StrategyQuant software here: strategyquant.com







Timeframe: M30

The Expert advisor is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7) .

Strategy makes 2-5 trades per month in average. This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth. If you are expecting hundreds of trades per week, this strategy is not for you :)





Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

Steady equity growth



Settings:







CustomComment = StrategyQuant GOLD BREAK - Custom comment

mmLots= 0.1 - Fix lot setting

ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day

ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday

FridayExitTime = 19:00 - time exit on Friday

ModifyInsteadOfReplacing = true - if this option is set to true EA will replace order instead of deleting the order