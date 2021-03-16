StrategyQuant Gold Break MT4

4.33

 

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on KAMA,Ichimoku and Market orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long on M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. The Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The expert advisor has been developed by StrategyQuant X Ultimate edition which allows creating trading robots without programming skills.


You can access strategy source code and explore its logic in StrategyQuant software here: strategyquant.com


Timeframe: M30

The Expert advisor is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7)

Strategy makes 2-5 trades per month in average. 

This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.

If you are expecting hundreds of trades per week, this strategy is not for you :)


Features

    • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
    • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
    • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
    • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
    • User-friendly settings.
    • All settings optimized.
    • Long-term strategy.
    • Steady equity growth

     

    Settings:


    CustomComment = StrategyQuant GOLD BREAK - Custom comment

    mmLots= 0.1 - Fix lot setting

    ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day

    ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday

    FridayExitTime = 19:00 - time exit on Friday

    ModifyInsteadOfReplacing = true - if this option is set to true EA will replace order instead of deleting the order


    Disclaimer: Past results are no a guarantee of future results.


    Reviews 8
    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 18:23 
     

    Buenisimo , excelente trabajo , SU DD es muy reducido !!! felicitaciones

    jalawrence
    114
    jalawrence 2025.09.09 18:18 
     

    Has been pretty consistent for 3 months and change now.

    Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi
    339
    Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi 2021.04.09 20:58 
     

    Would be nice to release MT5 version for better backtest history quality

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    jalawrence
    114
    jalawrence 2025.09.09 18:18 
     

    Has been pretty consistent for 3 months and change now.

    [Deleted] 2025.04.19 11:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    AscendCapital
    2364
    AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 18:23 
     

    Buenisimo , excelente trabajo , SU DD es muy reducido !!! felicitaciones

    [Deleted] 2021.12.28 21:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi
    339
    Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi 2021.04.09 20:58 
     

    Would be nice to release MT5 version for better backtest history quality

    StrategyQuant s.r.o.
    9706
    Reply from developer MAROS FRIC 2021.04.10 20:37
    you can get easily source code in MT5. Check the video https://youtu.be/hsWXUY0jhX8
    Vadim Leontev
    372
    Vadim Leontev 2021.03.17 07:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tomas Vanek
    24148
    Tomas Vanek 2021.03.16 13:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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