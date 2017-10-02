Greed Advisor

4.62

Greed Advisor v3 is a flexible grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who want full control over a configurable order chain and understand the risks of grid and martingale trading.

The idea is simple: set a daily profit target, choose the starting lot model, configure the grid levels, and let the Expert Advisor manage the basket. The robot attempts to close the active basket when the selected profit target is reached.

Risk warning: this Expert Advisor uses grid/martingale logic. Increasing lot sizes can create large drawdowns and may lead to loss of deposit if used without proper risk control.

How It Works

In automatic mode, the first trade is opened when price breaks the High or Low of the previous day. A break above the previous day High opens a Buy. A break below the previous day Low opens a Sell.

If the first trade goes into drawdown, the Expert Advisor can build a grid of additional orders. Each grid level has its own distance, direction rule and lot multiplier. Orders can continue in the same direction or reverse direction, depending on your settings.

The grid can contain up to 12 orders. The basket is managed as one trading cycle and can be closed when the configured profit target is reached.

Main Settings

  • Profit - basket profit target as a percentage of account balance.
  • Lot - base lot size.
  • Balance - deposit amount used to calculate the base lot.
  • Max_Orders - maximum number of orders in one grid cycle.
  • First_Trade_Is - automatic first trade or manual first trade.
  • Magic Number - identifier for the EA orders.

Grid Settings

  • Order Reverse - choose whether the next order follows the previous direction or opens in the opposite direction.
  • Order Distance - distance from the previous order.
  • Order Multiplier - lot multiplier for the next order.

Safety Settings

  • MaxOrderLot - optional maximum lot per order.
  • MaxSpreadFilter - optional spread filter.
  • EquityDrawdownGuard - optional equity protection.
  • DailyLossStop - optional daily loss limit.

What Is New In Version 3

  • Cleaner and more stable Expert Advisor code.
  • Improved Strategy Tester compatibility.
  • Better lot, price and broker-symbol handling.
  • Margin checks before sending orders.
  • Account order-limit checks.
  • Improved order retry and error logging.
  • Optional spread, drawdown and daily-loss protection.
  • On-chart status panel.
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD and other major Forex pairs. Always test before using on a live account.
Reviews 21
Валерий Кобец
18
Валерий Кобец 2023.07.13 15:47 
 

На демо счете працюе добре.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2022.02.09 13:46 
 

If you have a good money management, this BOT is working fine.

jasim202
182
jasim202 2021.10.12 16:55 
 

I am using it so far no issue.

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PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
771
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2026.07.06 05:45 
 

как открыть противоположенные ордера?

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Macgio64
42
Macgio64 2023.10.03 12:31 
 

Molto redditizio con gbp USD

Валерий Кобец
18
Валерий Кобец 2023.07.13 15:47 
 

На демо счете працюе добре.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2022.02.09 13:46 
 

If you have a good money management, this BOT is working fine.

jasim202
182
jasim202 2021.10.12 16:55 
 

I am using it so far no issue.

Osman Osman
926
Osman Osman 2020.10.18 17:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mika_m
129
Mika_m 2019.07.22 23:44 
 

Good job.

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2018.12.14 17:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Godart
5928
Christophe Godart 2018.11.27 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eviny.adrien
49
eviny.adrien 2018.10.23 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 14:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chantal roux
86
Chantal roux 2018.03.04 13:11 
 

Best Ea on the market

Vaulin
203
Vaulin 2018.02.07 11:13 
 

Отличный советник, один из лучших! Отличается:

1. высокой прибыльностью. За 2 месяца работы разогнал депозит с 20 000 до 55 000.

2. низкой просадкой. За время работы просадка только в один из дней достигла 55%, в остальное время ее практически не было.

Может быть рекомендован для начинающих трейдеров.

Подробный отзыв и мониторинг счета находятся здесь - http://www.forexeadvisor.ru/sovetnik-greed-advisor-specialno-dlya-zhadnyx-trejderov.html

Shaodong Wang
51
Shaodong Wang 2018.02.05 00:47 
 

我在多个货币对使用ea，但是每次只有1个货币对显示了后面的挂单，是什么问题？

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2018.01.26 07:25 
 

Good.

Abdulrahman Mustafa Yaseen Alawi
217
Abdulrahman Mustafa Yaseen Alawi 2017.12.09 22:34 
 

فكرة عمل الاكسبيرت جميلة جدا وعملية

الاكسبيرت يحتاج فقط تعديل بالاعدادات لتقليل المخاطرة في ادارة رأس المال

وتستطيع تشغيله على اكثر من زوج لربح اكبر

يحقق شهريا ربح يعادل 100% من الحساب

اشكرك بشدة على هذا الاكسبيرت

احتاج أحيانا للتدخل اليدوي في حال وصول عدد المضاعفات لمستوى عالي اتدخل بالاغلاق اليدوي عند التعادل

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2017.12.08 19:54 
 

Нужны доработки

peaminister
608
peaminister 2017.12.05 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.20 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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