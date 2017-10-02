Greed Advisor v3 is a flexible grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who want full control over a configurable order chain and understand the risks of grid and martingale trading.

The idea is simple: set a daily profit target, choose the starting lot model, configure the grid levels, and let the Expert Advisor manage the basket. The robot attempts to close the active basket when the selected profit target is reached.

Risk warning: this Expert Advisor uses grid/martingale logic. Increasing lot sizes can create large drawdowns and may lead to loss of deposit if used without proper risk control.

How It Works

In automatic mode, the first trade is opened when price breaks the High or Low of the previous day. A break above the previous day High opens a Buy. A break below the previous day Low opens a Sell.

If the first trade goes into drawdown, the Expert Advisor can build a grid of additional orders. Each grid level has its own distance, direction rule and lot multiplier. Orders can continue in the same direction or reverse direction, depending on your settings.

The grid can contain up to 12 orders. The basket is managed as one trading cycle and can be closed when the configured profit target is reached.

Main Settings

Profit - basket profit target as a percentage of account balance.

- basket profit target as a percentage of account balance. Lot - base lot size.

- base lot size. Balance - deposit amount used to calculate the base lot.

- deposit amount used to calculate the base lot. Max_Orders - maximum number of orders in one grid cycle.

- maximum number of orders in one grid cycle. First_Trade_Is - automatic first trade or manual first trade.

- automatic first trade or manual first trade. Magic Number - identifier for the EA orders.

Grid Settings

Order Reverse - choose whether the next order follows the previous direction or opens in the opposite direction.

- choose whether the next order follows the previous direction or opens in the opposite direction. Order Distance - distance from the previous order.

- distance from the previous order. Order Multiplier - lot multiplier for the next order.

Safety Settings

MaxOrderLot - optional maximum lot per order.

- optional maximum lot per order. MaxSpreadFilter - optional spread filter.

- optional spread filter. EquityDrawdownGuard - optional equity protection.

- optional equity protection. DailyLossStop - optional daily loss limit.

What Is New In Version 3

Cleaner and more stable Expert Advisor code.

Improved Strategy Tester compatibility.

Better lot, price and broker-symbol handling.

Margin checks before sending orders.

Account order-limit checks.

Improved order retry and error logging.

Optional spread, drawdown and daily-loss protection.

On-chart status panel.