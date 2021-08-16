EA Scalping Expert
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe.
This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
Bonjour ! Je viens de l'acquérir je n'ai pas encore d'avis. cordialement RayBoy