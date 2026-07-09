MA EMA Cross Risk EA MT4

MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy.

The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching.

The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Moving Average or Exponential Moving Average crossovers and opens trades according to predefined rules. The user can choose the moving average type, periods, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and risk per trade. This makes the EA a flexible tool both for calm systematic trading and for active testing under different market conditions.

The main idea behind MA EMA Cross Risk EA is discipline. The EA does not trade randomly, does not use martingale, and does not increase lot size without control. The position size is calculated based on the selected risk percentage of the deposit, helping to keep trading more controlled even during a series of losing trades.

Special attention has been given to visualization. The chart displays MA/EMA lines, as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for the current open position. You can always see why a signal appeared, where the risk is located, and where the target is placed.

EA features:

Automatic entry by MA or EMA crossover.

Exit by opposite crossover.

Adjustable fast and slow moving average periods.

Choice of moving average type: SMA or EMA.

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage of the deposit.

MA/EMA visualization on the chart.

Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

Operation on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Simple logic without complicated hidden algorithms.

Who this EA is for:

Traders who want to automate a moving average crossover strategy.

Users who prefer clear trading rules instead of a “black box”.

Traders who value risk control.

Those who want to test MA/EMA strategies on different currency pairs and timeframes.

Traders who want to remove emotions from the entry and exit process.

MA EMA Cross Risk EA does not promise the impossible. It does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate market risks. Its purpose is to strictly follow trading logic, control position size, and help the trader work systematically.

Before using it on a real account, it is recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and adjust the settings for a specific instrument, timeframe, and trading style.

If you need a simple, clear, and manageable Expert Advisor for trading MA/EMA crossovers, MA EMA Cross Risk EA can become a useful foundation for your automated trading system.


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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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