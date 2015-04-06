MerkaStudent
- Experts
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MerkabotMerkabot es un equipo de desarrolladores especializados en el estudio y análisis de todo tipo de gráficos, pudiendo automatizar cualquier función determinada.
- Version: 1.0
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time.
It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.