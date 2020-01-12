Morning Luck
- Experts
- Pavel Predein
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 February 2020
* Minimum Deposit of$100
Days -number of days to calculate and display the indicator
EndHour -the end hour of the indicator
StartHour -the hour when the indicator starts working
StartMin -minute when the indicator starts working
EndMin - the minute when the indicator stops working
Width - the thickness of the displayed lines
Style - the style of displayed lines
UP Color - the color of the top line
DN Color - color of the bottom line
TXT Color - the color of the numeric label that determines the volatility in pips
Show Indicator-show-true,do not show-false
fixing lot-trading a fixed lot
AutoLot-automatic lot trading on. - true or off.- false
Risk percent - risk percentage based on the current leverage and available funds
Max Lot -the maximum lot (for testing, set to 1000), for real -50
Stop Loss -the size of the stop loss in pips
Take Profit - the size of the take profit in pips
Slip - maximum slippage in pips when executing an order
Trailing Stop is the size of the trailing stop in pips
Trailing Step-step of the trailing stop in pips
Breakeven level - the level of breakeven
Breakeven Points - the level of excess in pips
Expir expiration of the warrant in hours
Magic-unique number for finding your deals
Start Hour1 - start hour for setting pending orders
End Hour1 -the end hour for placing orders
Start Min1 = minutes of the beginning of work
Shift from lines-offset the price of placing orders in pips
Distance price from lines - the distance at which the price should be located from the indicator lines in pips
End Min1 -minute finishing work
Updated settings locate in screenshot !!!
If you like this robot, do not forget to leave your review You can also make a donation to my PAYPAL : pavel-predein@yandex.ru
testing on demo account, so far its a best EA i ever used