Scalping Robot for M1

EA was tested and calibrated for EURUSD M1 pair on Exness and TickMill trading platform with Zero Spread account (0-5 pip spread).

You can leave all options by default for this pair.

Multiple pairs are also possible.

EA opens Random and MA based orders until number reached. MA order will be opened if Fast MA will intersect with Slow MA.

Additional orders will be opened if AdditionalOrdersBorder is reached for any opened order

Telegram Group (for discussion and questions): https://t.me/sbt_chat Telegram Channel (for updates and information): https://t.me/sbt_forex



IMPORTANT

OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit - this is high risk but high reward parameter. It's turned off by default. Set it True if you have $1000 on balance. First screenshot - OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit is False and you can see it generated $332 profit. 2nd and 3d screenshots - OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit is True and it generated more than $1000, but it can also generate a big loss, so use it carefully. You can find the full strategy tester report on our Telegram channel (https://t.me/sbt_forex)

Inputs:





volume - lot volume for OrderSend (0.01 is default)

numberOrdersRandom - number of random orders that will be opened

numberOrdersMA - number of MA orders that will be reached

numberAdditionalOrdersRandom - number of additional Random orders that will be opened if loss for order will reach AdditionalOrdersBorder value in pips

numberAdditionalOrdersMA - number of additional MA orders that will be opened if loss for order will reach AdditionalOrdersBorder value in pips

CloseProfitInPips - order will be cloed if profit minus commision will reach this value (in pips)

CloseLossInPips - order will be closed if loss will reach this value

AdditionalOrdersBorder - if loss for any order will reach this value new additional Random and MA orders will be opened

takeProfitinPips - take profit value in pips used for sending new order (order will be closed automatically if this value reached)

stopLossinPips - stop loss value in pips used for sending new order (order will be closed automatically if this value reached)

FlagWaitToCloseOrders - if True EA will be wait until all previous orders will be closed before opening new orders

intersectionCloseEnable - if True opened orders will be closed if Fast MA (maPeriodClose) will intersect with Slow MA (maPeriodSlowClose)

CloseOrdersOnDeInit - if True all opened orders will be closed if EA unattached from chart

CheckZeroSpread - if True new orders will be opened only if ASK == BID (spread = 0)

CloseOrdersOnPositiveProfit - if True orders will be closed if total profit of all opened orders minus commission greater than PositiveProfitBorderinPips value

OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit - !!High Risk!! if True will open new orders if total loss of all opened orders lesser than NegativeProfitBorderinPips value until totalOrdersLimit is reached. False by default.

totalOrdersLimit - total orders limit used only if OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit is True

PositiveProfitBorderinPips - border value for CloseOrdersOnPositiveProfit parameter

NegativeProfitBorderinPips - border value for OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit parameter

maPeriodOpen - Fast MA period for open new orders

maPeriodClose - Fast MA period for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)

maPeriodSlowOpen - Slow MA period for open new orders

maPeriodSlowClose - Slow MA period for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)

intersectioninPipsOpen - intersection value in pips of Fast MA with Slow MA for opening new orders

intersectioninPipsClose - intersection value in pips of Fast MA with Slow MA for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)

maxSpread - maximum spread for opening new orders if chart spread higher than this value new orders will not open (used if CheckZeroSpread is False)







