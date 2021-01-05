Scalping Robot for M1

3
EA was tested and calibrated for EURUSD M1 pair on Exness and TickMill trading platform with Zero Spread account (0-5 pip spread).
You can leave all options by default for this pair. 
Multiple pairs are also possible.
EA opens Random and MA based orders until number reached. MA order will be opened if Fast MA will intersect with Slow MA.

Additional orders will be opened if AdditionalOrdersBorder is reached for any opened order

Telegram Group (for discussion and questions): https://t.me/sbt_chat

Telegram Channel (for updates and information): https://t.me/sbt_forex

IMPORTANT

OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit - this is high risk but high reward parameter. It's turned off by default.

Set it True if you have $1000 on balance. 

First screenshot - OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit  is False and you can see it generated  $332 profit.

2nd and 3d screenshots - OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit is True and it generated more than $1000, but it can also generate a big loss, so use it carefully.

You can find the full strategy tester report on our Telegram channel (https://t.me/sbt_forex)

Inputs:

volume - lot volume for OrderSend (0.01 is default)
numberOrdersRandom - number of random orders that will be opened
numberOrdersMA - number of MA orders that will be reached
numberAdditionalOrdersRandom - number of additional Random orders that will be opened if loss for order will reach AdditionalOrdersBorder value in pips
numberAdditionalOrdersMA - number of additional MA orders that will be opened if loss for order will reach AdditionalOrdersBorder value in pips
CloseProfitInPips - order will be cloed if profit minus commision will reach this value (in pips)
CloseLossInPips - order will be closed if loss will reach this value
AdditionalOrdersBorder - if loss for any order will reach this value new additional Random and MA orders will be opened
takeProfitinPips - take profit value in pips used for sending new order (order will be closed automatically if this value reached)
stopLossinPips - stop loss value in pips used for sending new order (order will be closed automatically if this value reached)
FlagWaitToCloseOrders - if True EA will be wait until all previous orders will be closed before opening new orders
intersectionCloseEnable - if True opened orders will be closed if Fast MA (maPeriodClose) will intersect with Slow MA (maPeriodSlowClose)
CloseOrdersOnDeInit - if True all opened orders will be closed if EA unattached from chart
CheckZeroSpread - if True new orders will be opened only if ASK == BID (spread = 0)
CloseOrdersOnPositiveProfit - if True orders will be closed if total profit of all opened orders minus commission greater than PositiveProfitBorderinPips value
OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit - !!High Risk!! if True will open new orders if total loss of all opened orders lesser than NegativeProfitBorderinPips value until totalOrdersLimit is reached. False by default.
totalOrdersLimit - total orders limit used only if OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit is True
PositiveProfitBorderinPips - border value for CloseOrdersOnPositiveProfit parameter
NegativeProfitBorderinPips - border value for OpenOrdersOnNegativeProfit parameter
maPeriodOpen - Fast MA period for open new orders
maPeriodClose - Fast MA period for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)
maPeriodSlowOpen - Slow MA period for open new orders
maPeriodSlowClose - Slow MA period for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)
intersectioninPipsOpen - intersection value in pips of Fast MA with Slow MA for opening new orders
intersectioninPipsClose - intersection value in pips of Fast MA with Slow MA for closing orders (used only if intersectionCloseEnable is True)
maxSpread - maximum spread for opening new orders if chart spread higher than this value new orders will not open (used if CheckZeroSpread is False)


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.21 19:08 
 

God job.

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