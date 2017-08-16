Vino Free EA

This EA is a free version of Vino EA. Unlike the full version, the parameters cannot be changed and the lot size is set to 0.01.





Description

Vino EA is a grid Expert Advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached.

It includes an automatic stop loss, which computes the stop loss value based on the volatility of prices.





Requirements

Default parameters has been optimized for EURUSD M15

Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.1





Inputs