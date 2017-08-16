Vino Free EA
- Experts
-
Dorian BaranesI am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 3 October 2017
This EA is a free version of Vino EA. Unlike the full version, the parameters cannot be changed and the lot size is set to 0.01.
Description
Vino EA is a grid Expert Advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached.
It includes an automatic stop loss, which computes the stop loss value based on the volatility of prices.
Requirements
- Default parameters has been optimized for EURUSD M15
- Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.1
Inputs
- Initial Lot - initial lot;
- Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders;
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss;
- Auto Trail - true if you want to activate the automatic mechanism of trailing stop. Otherwise, false
- Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non-automatic trailing stop);
- Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation;
- Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers;
- Magic Number - magic number to distinguish the EA's orders.
EXCELENTE EA Felicitaciones , capital minimo 3000 dolares !!!