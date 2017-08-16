Vino Free EA

4
  • Experts
  • Dorian Baranes
    Dorian Baranes

    Dorian Baranes

    3.7 (129)
    I am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
    I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
    9 products 10 topics 19 comments
  • Version: 4.1
  • Updated: 3 October 2017

This EA is a free version of Vino EA. Unlike the full version, the parameters cannot be changed and the lot size is set to 0.01.


Description

Vino EA is a grid Expert Advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached.

It includes an automatic stop loss, which computes the stop loss value based on the volatility of prices.


Requirements

  • Default parameters has been optimized for EURUSD M15
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.1


Inputs

  • Initial Lot - initial lot;
  • Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders;
  • Take Profit - take profit;
  • Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss;
  • Auto Trail - true if you want to activate the automatic mechanism of trailing stop. Otherwise, false
  • Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non-automatic trailing stop);
  • Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation;
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers;
  • Magic Number - magic number to distinguish the EA's orders.
Reviews 19
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 02:49 
 

EXCELENTE EA Felicitaciones , capital minimo 3000 dolares !!!

kenji-u
21
kenji-u 2022.09.06 10:23 
 

Great EA. Is this free? It's been working flawlessly so far. Is the paid version more awesome?

yussef johnanthony
36
yussef johnanthony 2018.05.01 11:03 
 

backtest so far same demo

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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Dorian Baranes
Indicators
This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 02:49 
 

EXCELENTE EA Felicitaciones , capital minimo 3000 dolares !!!

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.06 00:45 
 

good

kenji-u
21
kenji-u 2022.09.06 10:23 
 

Great EA. Is this free? It's been working flawlessly so far. Is the paid version more awesome?

Gerson Galli
99
Gerson Galli 2019.04.06 04:32 
 

Good EA, but at some point it leave positions opened causing huge DD.

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2018.12.16 00:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eviny.adrien
49
eviny.adrien 2018.10.23 09:48 
 

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philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2018.06.17 20:52 
 

Dangerous ea!

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yussef johnanthony
36
yussef johnanthony 2018.05.01 11:03 
 

backtest so far same demo

Vaulin
203
Vaulin 2017.11.19 05:26 
 

Советник месяц тестировался у брокера RoboForex на демо-счете. Итог: плохо. За месяц открыто всего 2 сделки, общая прибыльность составила 0,02% к депозиту. Все настройки - авторские, все рекомендации соблюдены. Небольшой отзыв и мониторинг счета находятся здесь: http://www.forexeadvisor.ru/sovetnik-vino-free-4-1-otzyv-monitoring-scheta.html

Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Evgeny Belyaev 2017.11.16 22:40 
 

Good

Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.20 06:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wensum.Drive
325
Wensum.Drive 2017.10.03 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavels Holusenkovs
903
Pavels Holusenkovs 2017.09.27 06:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38762
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2017.09.16 19:11 
 

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[Deleted] 2017.08.20 22:30 
 

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Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2017.08.20 20:14 
 

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Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.08.18 14:14 
 

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jeff.levin
94
jeff.levin 2017.08.16 18:47 
 

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