Skull Per
- Experts
-
Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
Free experts advisors and indicators will be released from time to time. If you like my products, please give your support by registering new forex account with my link here.
Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 23 January 2019
Skull Per
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products
This is a fully functional Expert Advisor. It is intended for trading major currency pairs with small spread. It uses scalping technique for quick profit and easy to use with simple input parameters.
Input
Max Spread: maximum spread allowable for trading.
Magic No: unique expert number.
Lot: size of lot.
Lot Multiplier: size of subsequent lot by multiplication.
Take Profit: take profit in pips.
Stop Loss: stop loss in pips.
Trailing SL: trailing stop in pips.
Good job.