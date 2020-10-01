EA Coyote - an automatic advisor that starts trading at the end of the New York session and in the first hours after its close. Signals for opening deals are determined by the author's and standard methods.

For a complete list of parameters and set files, see the blog - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740145. Or download from disk https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XpgtTNSZ31_ad7ecYmUREC5v_LprVAJF?usp=sharing. Default settings for EURUSD, M5 timeframe. For testing, must download the quotes of the M1 timeframe.

IMPORTANT: pay attention to the GMT parameters! In order to get correct results, you must set them correctly according to your broker's GMT. For each installed EA version check the MagicNumber value, it should be different.







Recommended currency pairs: EU RUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, USDCAD, EURCAD, USDJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, AUDCAD

Timeframe: M5, M15

M5, M15 Test Method: every tick

every tick Recommended MM: 0.01 lots per 100 $ (without trading additional orders)





The advantage of the advisor is its versatility. It is possible to trade both with one order of a certain type, and with additional ones, indicating the step between orders, the number of bars, the type of opening by signals, as the first order, or by the previously specified conditions, choosing to open only at the time specified for work, or at any. Orders can be opened with common profit / loss levels for all, or with different for each. Additionally, the function of the order profit counter has been added to the advisor, which allows taking into account the profit of a previously closed order, in determining the desired profit for the current one, which allows you to close an order sometimes even at a loss, but the overall result for a trading session will be positive.







