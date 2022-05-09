Scalping Dong

For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be.

The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy.

Recommendations:

  • Trading on any trading pairs. You can use several at once pairs.
  • Timeframe from H1 or more.
  • The initial deposit is from $ 2,000, or cents ($20).

Expert Advisor Settings

Indicator Settings

  • The timeframe of the indicator.
  • Perimeter of activity. The higher the value here, the better the deals, but there are fewer of them. We recommend a value of 20-40.

Control Settings

  • signal reversal;
  • cross-closing at the reverse signal;

Lot Settings

  • starting lot;
  • money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, so for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on...;

Closing orders

  • take profit in points;
  • take profit multiplier;
  • close candles by Close;
  • stop loss in points;
  • stop loss multiplier;
  • take profit in %;
  • stop loss in %;

Martingale Settings

  • martingale strategy (disabled, multiply, plus lot);
  • order step;
  • step multiplier;
  • lot multiplier (does not work when plus);
  • enable hedging (an additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
  • lot multiplier by trend;

Security

  • stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
  • auto translation into 5 characters;
  • bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
  • maximum lot;
  • maximum number of knees;
  • maximum spread;
  • maximum slippage;
  • expert ID;

Working hours

  • Monday;
  • start hour;
  • start minute;
  • stop hour;
  • stop minute;
  • next, the same settings for each day of the week...

Graphics Settings

  • graphics;
  • panel color;
  • panel edges;
  • information color;
  • profit color;
  • loss color;
  • the color of the new knee;
  • color of purchase orders;
  • color of sell orders;
  • comment on orders;

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yusanwar anwar
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yusanwar anwar 2022.05.18 20:28 
 

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Aleh Rabtsau
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Reply from developer Aleh Rabtsau 2022.05.18 23:04
Hi! You can use the default settings. But only bet on a fixed minimum spread. It is very important. The smaller the spread, the more stable the work of the adviser will be.
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