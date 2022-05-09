Scalping Dong
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be.
The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy.
Recommendations:
- Trading on any trading pairs. You can use several at once pairs.
- Timeframe from H1 or more.
- The initial deposit is from $ 2,000, or cents ($20).
Expert Advisor Settings
Indicator Settings
- The timeframe of the indicator.
- Perimeter of activity. The higher the value here, the better the deals, but there are fewer of them. We recommend a value of 20-40.
Control Settings
- signal reversal;
- cross-closing at the reverse signal;
Lot Settings
- starting lot;
- money management as 0.01 for the amount specified in this option. For example, you specified 100, so for 200 USD, the lot will automatically be 0.02 and so on...;
Closing orders
- take profit in points;
- take profit multiplier;
- close candles by Close;
- stop loss in points;
- stop loss multiplier;
- take profit in %;
- stop loss in %;
Martingale Settings
- martingale strategy (disabled, multiply, plus lot);
- order step;
- step multiplier;
- lot multiplier (does not work when plus);
- enable hedging (an additional order in the direction of drawdown with a minimum starting lot);
- lot multiplier by trend;
Security
- stop trading (trading will stop after taking the next profit);
- auto translation into 5 characters;
- bar trading (open orders only with a new bar);
- maximum lot;
- maximum number of knees;
- maximum spread;
- maximum slippage;
- expert ID;
Working hours
- Monday;
- start hour;
- start minute;
- stop hour;
- stop minute;
- next, the same settings for each day of the week...
Graphics Settings
- graphics;
- panel color;
- panel edges;
- information color;
- profit color;
- loss color;
- the color of the new knee;
- color of purchase orders;
- color of sell orders;
- comment on orders;
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