Grid Flat
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain market situations, such as high-impact news releases or other similar market conditions.
Description of Expert Advisor Parameters
- Open_BuyStop - open/do not open grid of pending Buy Stop orders
- Open_SellStop - open/do not open grid of pending Sell Stop orders
- Open_BuyLimit - open/do not open grid of pending Buy Limit orders
- Open_SellLimit - open/do not open grid of pending Sell Limit orders
- TIME_HOUR_START - EA operation start hours, values from 0 to 23
- TIME_MINUTE_START - EA operation start minutes, values from 0 to 59
- TIME_HOUR_STOP - EA operation end hours, values from 0 to 23
- TIME_MINUTE_STOP - EA operation end minutes, values from 0 to 59
- Grid_levels - the number of levels in the grid
- Step_Grid - distance between orders or the order grid step
- Level_StopLoss - total stop loss level for all order of the same type, placed from the grid edge: for buy orders - from the Open of the top order; for sell orders - from the Open of the bottom order
- TakeProfit - take profit level
- LOT - order volume
- deviation - tolerance or deviation of the order opening price from the grid level
- MagicNumber - magic number of the EA's orders
- Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage
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