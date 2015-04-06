Ichimoku 3D
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Ichimoku 3D
This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens.
There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor:
1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes
2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa
3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa
4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe to sell and 3 timeframe to buy
Magic =2021
"Ichimoku " The indicator settings
Tenkan =9;
Kijun =26;
Senkou =52;
Classic Exit = true;
"Setting up the Money Management";
a fixed percentage =1;
1 OPTION = true;
SL =100;
TP =450;
2 OPTION = true;
SL =150;
TP =450;
3 OPTION = true;
SL =150;
TP =450;
4 OPTION = true;
SL =150;
TP =450;
Average timeframe period =240;
The period of the higher timeframe =1440;