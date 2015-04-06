Ichimoku 3D





This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens.





There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor:





1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes





2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa





3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa





4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe to sell and 3 timeframe to buy





Magic =2021





"Ichimoku " The indicator settings





Tenkan =9;





Kijun =26;





Senkou =52;





Classic Exit = true;





"Setting up the Money Management";





a fixed percentage =1;





1 OPTION = true;





SL =100;





TP =450;





2 OPTION = true;





SL =150;





TP =450;





3 OPTION = true;





SL =150;





TP =450;





4 OPTION = true;





SL =150;





TP =450;

















Average timeframe period =240;





The period of the higher timeframe =1440;