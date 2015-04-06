Ichimoku 3D

Ichimoku 3D

This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens.

There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor:

1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes

2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa

3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa

4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe to sell and 3 timeframe to buy

Magic =2021

"Ichimoku " The indicator settings

Tenkan =9;

Kijun =26;

Senkou =52;

Classic Exit = true;

"Setting up the Money Management";

a fixed percentage =1;

1 OPTION = true;

SL =100;

TP =450;

2 OPTION = true;

SL =150;

TP =450;

3 OPTION = true;

SL =150;

TP =450;

4 OPTION = true;

SL =150;

TP =450;




Average timeframe period =240;

The period of the higher timeframe =1440;
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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"PACIFIC BREAKOUT" — Catch a Wave of Profit on Breakouts of Sessions!   Are You Tired Of Missing Key Breakouts? Manual calculation of levels, dozens of indicators and missed signals will be a thing of the past!   What Does Pacific Breakout Do? This is your personal analytical robot that: The pulse accumulation range of the Pacific session is automatically determined (1:00 GMT+3 Sydney).  - We analyze the second candle after the market opens, because the extended spread does not giv
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