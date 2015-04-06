Cm EA TrailingStopOrders

The algorithm of the adviser's work:





When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is not reached, and the price has turned around, we start averaging, also placing creeping pending orders, until eventually the entire averaging network comes out in plus and closes according to the total set profit.





The Expert Advisor is very flexible and has a lot of possibilities for both opening and closing orders.





You can set the trade in only one direction of your choice (allow_delky_viu and ALLOW_DELK_SELL) or even forbid him to place the first pending orders at launch (forbid_first_order) and then he turns into your assistant in manual trading.





That is, it will turn on and accompany orders only after you manually place an order using some system of your own. Orders can be placed based on the signal of the RSI indicator (Indicator settings = “RSI")





There is also a trawl, by candlesticks, fractals or points, various options for closing orders.





If you are interested in this Expert Advisor, then carefully read the comments to each of the settings – it describes in detail what it is responsible for.













Settings Options:



