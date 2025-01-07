Robin the Hood EA
- Experts
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 7 January 2025
- Activations: 20
Robin Hood EA is an automatic forex scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair, period M5. This robot opens an average of 15 to 30 trades every day. It depends on market activity. The robot can work with almost all well-known brokers whose GBPUSD pair has quotes with 5 digits after the dot. After adding the robot to the chart of a currency pair, it automatically analyzes the market, automatically opens and closes transactions. Transactions are supported using Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop.
Advantages of the robot:
- The robot does not use Martingale or grid.
- The robot trades on most timeframes.
- the robot trades on the GBPUSD pair
- the robot trades with deposits starting from $1000
- In the robot settings, you can specify specific hours when the robot can trade.
- M5 timeframe
Robot operating requirements:
- minimum spreads.
- the robot must be installed on a VPS or trade on a PC around the clock.
- It is recommended to use an ECN broker.
Robot parameters:
- Volume_tics - signal filter parameter. The robot collects information about sudden changes in price movements. Information is collected in the number of ticks. If the price changes sharply by the number of ticks specified in this parameter, the robot will open an order. Depending on which direction the price movement has changed, the robot will open an order in that direction.
- volume_increase - unit of price change value. We recommend not changing this parameter. Should be = 1. This is a basic parameter that greatly influences the trading result. If we increase the value of this parameter, we also need to increase the value of the Volume_tics parameter. These parameters are interrelated.
- StopLoss - stop loss size of opened orders.
- TakeProfit - TakeProfit size of opened orders.
- TrailingStop - TrailingStop size.
- Risk - this parameter indicates the lot size in relation to the deposit size. IMPORTANT! These are not actual values. If you specify a size of 0.01, then the lot size with a balance of $1000 will be = 0.01, but if the account has $10,000, then with the parameter 0.01 the lot size will be 0.1
- Magnification_Ratio is this compensation parameter. If the trade was closed with a small profit based on the trailing stop, this parameter increases the next order by a factor of =1.3 to compensate for the previous shortfall in the result.
- step_price - in this parameter we indicate with what price change the robot will work. We recommend not changing this parameter and by default specifying =4 for five-digit quotes, and specifying =3 for four-digit quotes.
- hour_0...hour_23 - in these parameters we indicate the hours during which the robot is allowed to work.
- max_spread - specify the maximum spread at which the robot will trade.
- signal - enable/disable sending messages to email and push.
- Magic - indicate a unique magic number for each robot launched on the account! Attention! If you have 2 robots running on your account, then the minimum balance should be $1000, if there are 3 robots then the minimum balance should be $1500, etc.