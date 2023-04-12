Boster

The Boster is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy.

In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit.

So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy. 

Back tested for 10 years (2012 to 2023) of real tick data and passed successfully with draw-down around 34% at aggressive mode and around 27% at low risk mode.


Default setting 

  • LostSizeIncrementAt : 700 
  • ShowInfoPanel           : true
  • Deposit                    =1000 base currency


The brokers execution slippage does not effect this EA. 

The EA is design to earn money around 5% to 10% per month.


Recommendations

  • EA Settings            : Use default settings or set files.
  • Symbol                  : EURUSD.
  • Time Frame          : M30.
  • Brokers                 : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage,  not a FIFO compliance.
  • Minimum Deposit  : $1000 base currency, 


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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
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The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
RetroMetaPro
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RetroMetaPro — XAUUSD Multi-Strategy EA Three classic trading strategies. One built-in confidence filter. Designed specifically for gold trading on the 15-minute chart, this MQL Expert Advisor combines reliability, precision, and powerful strategy logic to help identify higher-confidence trading opportunities. One of the best EA in its category.    (Tested from 2020 to 2026 with 99% tick quality) What it does RetroMetaPro is a fully automated expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Inste
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