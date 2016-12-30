Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators.

It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be configured to control any other orders on the account. It has a powerful information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the general trading situation for the entire account.

Trading Ideas & Strategies >>



Elastic Grid MT4 supports several different types of trading

Below is a list of links to basic descriptions of the main features :

1. Reopening of closed Grid positions... >>

2. Trading with a Time Tracking... >>

3. Trading with Profit and Loss Tracking... >>

Any of these types of trading can be run both separately and simultaneously with each other

Additional Information: