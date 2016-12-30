Elastic Grid

4.86

Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators.

It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be configured to control any other orders on the account. It has a powerful information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the general trading situation for the entire account.

Trading Ideas & Strategies >>

Elastic Grid MT4 supports several different types of trading
Below is a list of links to basic descriptions of the main features :

1. Reopening of closed Grid positions... >>

2. Trading with a Time Tracking... >>

3. Trading with Profit and Loss Tracking... >>

Any of these types of trading can be run both separately and simultaneously with each other

Additional Information:

  • The Expert Advisor can be simultaneously launched on any currency pair or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders is marked with an individual comment, which contains both the price of its opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, the trader's personal mark can be added to the commentary.

  • The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.

  • The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the advisor can be used in regular manual trading. At the same time, most of the information panels, buttons and notifications can be freely moved around the chart, some of them can be minimized and scaled, and for some they can be changed colors.

Additional Information:

Answers to the most popular questions >>

Detailed description of the settings >>

Examples of ready-made settings for the strategy tester  >>
Reviews 8
Tim Rijnbeek
1392
Tim Rijnbeek 2025.08.24 04:44 
 

I like this EA a lot, the author is responsive and guided me in the right direction. The tester is key , you really have to check out all the EA capabillities ,before you go on the live market.

Aldo Errico
174
Aldo Errico 2024.07.24 07:09 
 

Got to say thanks to Aliaksandr for this EA. Well done. Very powerful and needs to be used correctly but it's so well developed give users so many options. Works brilliantly! Best grid system on the market.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2023.04.24 18:42 
 

if the range out of the limit ,EA can restart usecurrent price?

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Tim Rijnbeek
1392
Tim Rijnbeek 2025.08.24 04:44 
 

I like this EA a lot, the author is responsive and guided me in the right direction. The tester is key , you really have to check out all the EA capabillities ,before you go on the live market.

Aldo Errico
174
Aldo Errico 2024.07.24 07:09 
 

Got to say thanks to Aliaksandr for this EA. Well done. Very powerful and needs to be used correctly but it's so well developed give users so many options. Works brilliantly! Best grid system on the market.

Chun Chan Tu
314
Chun Chan Tu 2023.04.24 18:42 
 

if the range out of the limit ,EA can restart usecurrent price?

Aliaksandr Charkes
18995
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2023.04.24 18:53
I did not understand the question, please describe it in more detail in the public comments on the product
dlsgurwlgns
46
dlsgurwlgns 2022.07.15 19:28 
 

Very Very good ea!!!!!!

didierlfvr
92
didierlfvr 2021.12.15 20:40 
 

Very good ea.

ZC6368
19
ZC6368 2021.11.17 08:40 
 

hi alex, just bought Elastic Grid yesterday, i want to know, can i use it on mt5 ? await u news, thanks.

Aliaksandr Charkes
18995
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Charkes 2021.11.19 08:04
This EA only for MT4. p.s. If you have questions, please use personal correspondence or EA's discussions. This place is for feedback only and the further development of this trading idea may depend on them.
esasa
171
esasa 2020.10.30 11:57 
 

I absolutely love it. I have been trading with it successfully. The main thing is, it creates pending orders. Which for some cases is better than using an EA that does it on the fly. But I sorely miss is a little better trade management. I want to be able to see the P/L of my current trades. That way I know when it is time to close. It already shows "cumulative market lot"! Why not cumulative p/l? What would be even better: If you could put two lines on the chart. One is for stop loss. One is for take profit. When price hits either line than all trades of this chart are closed. This would make this EA almost complete. Right now I have to open another chart with an EA that has this functionality. So for every symbol I trade I have to have two charts open. Not ideal. I wish so much that this feature would be implemented. Even if they are just two numbers for tp level and sl level. If you do Aliaksandr, I will buy another license and give this 5*. (As a matter of fact this EA has already earned 5* in my heart.)

Alexandre Jean Besnard
590
Alexandre Jean Besnard 2020.02.02 01:25 
 

Alex Is very talented developper and made an update of the grid on my demand , so I really appreciate .

the elastic grid is a profit creator for the one who knows how to use it , five stars deserved !

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