EA Coyote - an automatic advisor that starts trading at the end of the New York session and in the first hours after its close. Signals for opening deals are determined by the author's and standard methods.

The advantage of the advisor is its versatility. It is possible to trade both with one order of a certain type, and with additional ones, indicating the step between orders, the number of bars, the type of opening by signals, as the first order, or by the previously specified conditions, choosing to open only at the time specified for work, or at any. Orders can be opened with common profit / loss levels for all, or with different for each. Additionally, the function of the order profit counter has been added to the advisor, which allows taking into account the profit of a previously closed order, in determining the desired profit for the current one, which allows you to close an order sometimes even at a loss, but the overall result for a trading session will be positive.