CrownFVG EA

CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe.
Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps.

Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection, CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or grid stacking. Instead, it focuses on smart FVG breakout logic, steady growth, and minimal drawdown — making it ideal for both professional and retail traders.


Technical Information

  • Timeframe: M5 (Recommended)

  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:1000

  • Supported Account Types: ECN, Raw, Standard, Cent, Micro, Zero, Premium, Hedging

  • Supported Pairs: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY

