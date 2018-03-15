The Roll indicator is designed for finding local extremes and determining the current trend.

The indicator is based on the volume and volatility values. Indicator calculation can be modified by activating the Modification parameter and choosing one of the available calculation options from CalcMode. To be able to determine current trend using this indicator, you should increase the value of the OsPeriod parameter and decrease the values of DynamicLevelPeriod and ShiftDynamicLevel.

The indicator is suitable for any currency pairs and timeframes.





Parameters