Break Moment
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram.
Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the signals will appear only in the direction of the main movement. For ease of perception, vertical lines are displayed based on the indicator signals.
During the creation of Break Moment, the task was not only to create a signal indicator, but a full-scale assistant for making decisions.
Applications
- As a signal indicator. There is a sufficient number of filters for eliminating signals with insufficient quality. Those filters include: filter of volume, volatility and others.
- As a confirmation indicator. The indicator's signal means that the current currency pair has an activity, impulse. A rebound in the direction of this activity can be used for entry.
- As a trend indicator.
Indicator Parameters
- Main Settings:
- BSize - the minimum bar size in points. If the current bar size is less than the specified, signal will not be generated.
- BPeriod - the number of bars to analyze the average size of the nearest bars. It is recommended to leave this parameter as is, or not to increase its value too much.
- PPeriod - period for calculating the price channel.
- APeriod - period for calculating the volume filter.
- DPeriod - period for calculating the volatility filter.
- V_Multi - multiplier for the volume filter. If the value on the current bar exceeds the filter values, then the signal conditions will be considered satisfactory, otherwise signal will not be generated. If set to 0, the filter will not be used.
- D_Multi - multiplier for the volatility filter. If the value on the current bar exceeds the filter values, then the signal conditions will be considered satisfactory, otherwise signal will not be generated. If set to 0, the filter will not be used.
- V_Value - filter multiplier for the channel intersection. If set to 0, the filter will not be used.
- Method - calculation method of the channel intersection filter.
- Trend Filter Settings:
- FirstTrendFilter - use the first trend filter.
- TPeriod - period for calculating the first trend filter.
- SecondTrendFilter - use the second trend filter.
- STPeriod - period for calculating the first variable of the filter.
- FTPeriod - period for calculating the second variable of the filter.
- Vertical Line Settings:
- DrawLine - draw vertical lines.
- LinesUpColor - color of the Buy lines.
- LinesDownColor - color of the Sell lines.
- LinesStyle - line style.
- LinesWidth - line width.
- LinesID - line identifier. Each attached instance of the indicator must have a unique identifier in order to delete lines from the chart.
- Alert Settings:
- BUY_sound - activate the audio signal and displaying a dialog box for the BUY signals.
- SELL_sound - activate the audio signal and displaying a dialog box for the SELL signals.
- Sound_BUY - name of the audio file.
- Sound_SELL - name of the audio file.
Great for following trends