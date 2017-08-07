Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram.

Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the signals will appear only in the direction of the main movement. For ease of perception, vertical lines are displayed based on the indicator signals.

During the creation of Break Moment, the task was not only to create a signal indicator, but a full-scale assistant for making decisions.





Applications

As a signal indicator. There is a sufficient number of filters for eliminating signals with insufficient quality. Those filters include: filter of volume, volatility and others. As a confirmation indicator. The indicator's signal means that the current currency pair has an activity, impulse. A rebound in the direction of this activity can be used for entry. As a trend indicator.





Indicator Parameters