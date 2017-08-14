Ozi Arrow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows.
Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the filter is enabled, the indicator will only generate signals in the direction of the main movement.
Indicator Parameters
- Main Settings:
- OziPeriod - the period for the price channel calculation.
- OziTrendFilter - use of the trend filter.
- OziTrendPeriod - the period for the trend filter calculation.
- Alert Settings:
- Alerts - if true, alert is enabled.
- AMessage - display a dialog window.
- ASound - generate a sound alert.
- AEmail - send an email at the address specified in the Email tab of the options window.
- ANotificaton - send push notifications to mobile terminals.
- soundfile - t5he name of the audio file.