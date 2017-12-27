Double Wave applies standard indicators, volatility, volume and a number of custom approaches allowing for efficient combination of all mentioned tools.

The indicator allows you to define possible price reversal points both in the direction of a trend (preferable) and against it. Also the indicator assists in determining the trend and visualizes it by displaying a histogram.

The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. Timeframes from M1 to D1 are recommended for Double Wave.





Alert options

Alerts are activated when one of the indicator lines crosses the zero level on the current or first bar depending on the settings. A trend change notification is generated when the histogram crosses the zero level.





Parameters