Linear Trend

Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Linear Trend can help you with this task.

Linear Trend is a trend determining indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. The indicator is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The product applies three methods selected by a certain parameter and an additional modification of results. Due to the variety of settings and filters, the indicator can be customized to anyone's trading style.

First, we need to select one of the three indicator construction methods for configuring the indicator. The Method parameter is responsible for that. If Method = Vm or Am, the calculations should be additionally modified by selecting the CalcMode modification option. If Method = Vm, make sure to adjust the Delta parameter as well. In other cases, the value of this parameter is not used. Sensitivity and StepSize parameters are responsible for a certain averaging in the calculations. If necessary, they can be set to 0, meaning the averaging is disabled.


Parameters

  • Main Settings:
    • Method - select the calculation method.
    • IndicatorPeriod - number of bars used for a trend calculation.
    • CalcMode - calculation mode.
    • Delta - delta calculation. The parameter is used if Method = Vm.
    • Filter - use the filter.
    • Sensitivity - step sensitivity.
    • StepSize - step size.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alerts - enable/disable alerts.
    • AOnCurrent - if 'false', alert is activated at a new bar opening, if 'true', alert is activated on the current one.
    • AMessage - display the dialog window.
    • ASound - play a sound file.
    • AEmail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.
    • ANotificaton - send notification to mobile terminals.
    • soundfile - sound file name.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Zip Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Zip Arrow is an original indicator with flexible customization capabilities. Every user will be able to customize it according to trading style and currency pair. The indicator does not change its values, it has a filter which allows showing the signal only in the direction of the main trend. Indicator Parameters TPeriod - trend filter setting. When the value increases, the signals will be displayed only in the direction of the main trend. It is recommended to set value above 100 for explicit f
Atom Trend
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trading regardless of the trading style. The Atom Trend indicator can help in doing that with a fairly high probability. Atom Trend is a trend recognition indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. You can use it on any currency pair and every time frame. It does not change its values. The tick volume can also be used in the calculations as an additional filter. Indicator Parameters Main Settings : VolMode - if
Quantum Trend Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (4)
Indicators
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trading regardless of the trading style. The Quantum Trend Volume indicator can help in doing that with a fairly high probability. Quantum Trend Volume is a trend recognition indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. It does not change its readings under any circumstances. The tick volumes are used as an additional filter. You can use it on any currency pair and every time frame. It can also be used as an activi
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
Indicators
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
Dynamic Levels
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
Trend Scan
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Trend Scan is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy. The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Trend Scan is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator takes into account the volume and volatility readings, combines them and displays the result as a histogram. The color of the histogram can be confi
Price Direction
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Price Direction is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy. The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Price Direction is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator is based on volatility and the unique method. The histogram color depends on the current trend strength - the darker the histogram, the st
Price Peak
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Price Peak is designed to search for extremes, places where the price is likely to reverse and the current trend is likely to change to the opposite. The indicator is suitable for any currency pairs. However, for the indicator values to be displayed adequately, it is necessary to have sufficient history data for the timeframe the indicator is attached to. It is recommended to attach Price Peak on the timeframes from M1 to D1. Its calculations use 7 methods, which are selected by a certain parame
Ozi Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
Triton Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Triton Arrow - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображать 3 типа сигналов. Которые появляются в направлении текущей тенденции, и против нее, а также при определенном превышении волатильности. Triton Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Рекомендуются таймфреймы  M5, М15. Параметры индикатора Основные настройки ( Main Settings ): CounterTrendPeriod  - период для расчета сигналов против тенденции, и расчета
Roll
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
The Roll indicator is designed for finding local extremes and determining the current trend. The indicator is based on the volume and volatility values. Indicator calculation can be modified by activating the Modification parameter and choosing one of the available calculation options from CalcMode . To be able to determine current trend using this indicator, you should increase the value of the OsPeriod parameter and decrease the values of DynamicLevelPeriod and ShiftDynamicLevel . The indicato
Double Wave
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Double Wave applies standard indicators, volatility, volume and a number of custom approaches allowing for efficient combination of all mentioned tools. The indicator allows you to define possible price reversal points both in the direction of a trend (preferable) and against it. Also the indicator assists in determining the trend and visualizes it by displaying a histogram. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launch
Activity Meter
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Activity Meter is designed to identify the activity of sellers or buyers, to detect the current trend, and to search for extrema, where the price may reverse and the current trend may be replaced by the opposite one. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to launch Activity Meter on M1, М5, М15. Alerts Alerts are activated when the indicator histogram crosses the dynamic level upwards for
Extremum Search
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Extremum Search is designed to search for extremes, places where the price is likely to reverse and the current trend is likely to change to the opposite. With certain settings, the indicator can be used to define the current trend. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to attach Extremum Search on the timeframes from M1 to D1. Its calculations use 19 methods, which are selected by a cert
Over Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Over Arrow  - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображения сигналов в направлении основной тенденции, или против нее. Over Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары, но лучше всего использовать его на средних временных периодах, таких как М30, Н1, Н4. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является наличие фильтра тенденции, при активации которого, сигналы будут появляться только в направлении основного движения. Параметры
Mystic Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (4)
Indicators
Mystic Arrow - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Mystic Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. Имеет в качестве отключаемого фильтра показания ценового кан
Speed Trend
Svyatoslav Kucher
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Определение текущей тенденции - одна из самых важных задач трейдера независимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Speed Trend  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика.  Speed Trend  подходит для любой валютной пары, любого таймфрейма, и не меняет свои показания. Индикатор очень просто в настройке, что является хорошим преимуществом для исследований. Параметры Основные настройки ( Main Settings ): IndicatorPeriod  - период для рас
Speed Master
Svyatoslav Kucher
2 (1)
Indicators
Speed Master  - трендовый индикатор, сигналы которого отображаются в виде гистограммы, и нескольких видов стрелок на ценовом графике. Показания индикатора основаны на идентичных расчетах индикатора  Speed Trend -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36524#!tab=tab_p_overview ,  за исключением того, что данный индикатор рассчитывает вместо одного, три указанных периода на текущем таймфрейме, и на их основе отображает сигналы в направлении от старшего периода к меньшему. Speed Master  - подходи
EA Turbine
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Turbine - автоматический советника, использующий в качестве сигнала для входа резкие ценовые колебание. Для получения сигнала цене нужно пройти определенное расстояние за некоторое время, также используются тиковые данные, для определения средних значений, и определенного их превышении на данный момент. Trend Strategy - при получении сигнала открывается ордер в направлении импульсного движения.  Back Strategy - при получении сигнала, на определенной дистанции от текущей цены выставляется отло
Stick
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Stick  - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Stick  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. С помощью  Stick  можно открывать сделку только в направлении основного д
Division
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Division  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Division  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий в качестве источника данных подобие скользящих средних, в расчете которых используются объемы. От этих средних строятся границы, которые служат сигнализатором для смены текущей тенденции. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях.  При желании можно вкл
Price Detect
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Price Detect  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката. Индикатор подходит для любой валютн
Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Moment  - авторский индикатор, имеющий простые настройки, и несколько типов сигналов. Каждый пользователь сможет настроить его показания под свой стиль торговли, и валютную пару. Индикатор не меняет свои показания. Со всеми моими продуктами можно ознакомиться по ссылке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/slavakucher/seller Параметры индикатора Основные настройки ( Main Settings ): HistoryBars  - количество баров для отображения. CalculationPeriod - период для расчетов. IndicatorDelta - дельта. Indi
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
Trend Selection
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определение текущей тенденции - одна из самых важных задач трейдера независимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Trend Selection  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика.  Trend Selection  подходит для любой валютной пары, любого таймфрейма, и не меняет свои показания. Цвет гистограммы зависит от силы текущей тенденции: чем темнее гистограмма, тем сильнее текущая тенденция. На текущий момент индикатор имеет два метода расчета сигн
EA Compass
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Compass  - автоматический советник, работающий на пробой определенных ценовых уровней.   По умолчанию советник настроен для EURUSD, таймфрейм Н1. Set файлы  вы можете скачать с диска -  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Rxiesljy_3515WsikRMExzxJjcZKMnMH?usp=sharing , или смотрите в обсуждении советника. ВАЖНО: обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректные результаты, вы должны установить их правильно в соответствии с GMT вашего брокера. Для каждой установленной
EA Coyote
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Experts
EA Coyote  - an automatic advisor that starts trading at the end of the New York session and in the first hours after its close. Signals for opening deals are determined by the author's and standard methods. For a complete list of parameters and set files, see the blog -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740145 . Or download from disk  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XpgtTNSZ31_ad7ecYmUREC5v_LprVAJF?usp=sharing . Default settings for EURUSD, M5 timeframe. For testing, must download the
EA Excess
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Excess  - автоматический советник использующий в качестве сигнала для входа сравнение волатильности нескольких периодов, и при определенном превышении ее значения открывает сделки, если дополнительные фильтры активированы и также находятся на нужных значениях. Советник имеет возможность настройки торговли в определенное время, и дополнительную возможность увеличения лотности ордера, или серии ордеров после убытков. ВАЖНО:  обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректны
EA Trend Paradox
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Trend Paradox  - автоматический советник, использующий в качестве сигнала показание некоторых стандартных, и авторских индикаторов, при удовлетворительных значений которых, ордера открываются в направлении тенденции. Для определения тенденции используются некоторые стандартные и авторские подходы, что позволяют достаточно точно определить направление торгов.  По умолчанию советник настроен для EURUSD, таймфрейм M5. Полный список параметров и   set файлы   смотрите в блоге -  https://www.mql5.
Trade Zone SupDem
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Trade Zone SupDem - индикатор служит для определения зон спроса/предложения. В возможности входят такие функции, как отображение зон уже пробитых, зон к которым цена еще не доходила с момента определения, и подтвержденным, к которым цена уже доходила, но не пересекала полностью. Сами зоны можно определять, как с текущего таймфрейма, так и со старшего. Важно помнить, что если необходимо отображения зон с нескольких таймфреймов, то придется прикреплять к графику несколько копий индикатора, и при э
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