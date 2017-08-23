Price Peak is designed to search for extremes, places where the price is likely to reverse and the current trend is likely to change to the opposite.

The indicator is suitable for any currency pairs. However, for the indicator values to be displayed adequately, it is necessary to have sufficient history data for the timeframe the indicator is attached to. It is recommended to attach Price Peak on the timeframes from M1 to D1.

Its calculations use 7 methods, which are selected by a certain parameter. It also uses multiple application methods of volumes and additional modification of values. Due to the variety of settings and filters, the indicator can be customized to anyone's trading style, which is an advantage over indicators, where all parameters are hidden under one.





Notifications.

Notifications are received when the indicator histogram crosses the dynamic level upwards for the first time on the current or first bar, depending on the settings.







Indicator Parameters: