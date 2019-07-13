Zip Arrow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 13 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Zip Arrow is an original indicator with flexible customization capabilities. Every user will be able to customize it according to trading style and currency pair. The indicator does not change its values, it has a filter which allows showing the signal only in the direction of the main trend.
Indicator Parameters
- TPeriod - trend filter setting. When the value increases, the signals will be displayed only in the direction of the main trend. It is recommended to set value above 100 for explicit filtering.
- GPeriod - global value of the indicator. It may be either greater or less than the local value.
- LPeriod - local value of the indicator. It may be either greater or less than the global value.
- Speed - slowing in the indicator calculations. When the value increases, the signals will appear relatively later.
- mode - calculation method of the indicator.
- Power - signal strength.
- BUY_sound - activate the audio signal and displaying a dialog box for the BUY signals.
- SELL_sound - activate the audio signal and displaying a dialog box for the SELL signals.
- Sound_BUY - name of the audio file.
- Sound_SELL - name of the audio file.