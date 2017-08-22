Price Direction
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Price Direction is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy.
The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Price Direction is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator is based on volatility and the unique method. The histogram color depends on the current trend strength - the darker the histogram, the stronger the current trend.
Parameters
- Main Settings:
- TPeriod - calculation period.
- TDist - values used in calculations.
- HistoryBars - number of bars for display.
- Alert Settings:
- Alerts - enable alerts.
- AMessage - display the dialog window.
- ASound - play the sound file.
- AEmail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.
- ANotificaton - send notification to mobile terminals.
- soundfile - sound file name.