Activity Meter is designed to identify the activity of sellers or buyers, to detect the current trend, and to search for extrema, where the price may reverse and the current trend may be replaced by the opposite one.

The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to launch Activity Meter on M1, М5, М15.





Alerts

Alerts are activated when the indicator histogram crosses the dynamic level upwards for the first time, on the current or first bar depending on the settings.





The indicator parameters