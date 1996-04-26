Extremum Search is designed to search for extremes, places where the price is likely to reverse and the current trend is likely to change to the opposite. With certain settings, the indicator can be used to define the current trend.

The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to attach Extremum Search on the timeframes from M1 to D1.

Its calculations use 19 methods, which are selected by a certain parameter. Due to the variety of settings and filters, the indicator can be customized to anyone's trading style. The signal is activated when the histogram of one of the dynamic levels is crossed. The arrows in the direction of the breakthrough and in the opposite direction appear.





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