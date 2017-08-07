Dynamic Levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style.
Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair.
Indicator Parameters
- ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation.
- ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values.
- ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period for plotting the levels.
- Multiplier1 - the first multiplier for the distance between the levels.
- Multiplier2 - the second multiplier for the distance between the levels.
- Multiplier3 - the third multiplier for the distance between the levels.
- Multiplier4 - the fourth multiplier for the distance between the levels.
- ChannelMethod - averaging method for smoothing.
- ChannelPrice - price type for smoothing.
- Shift - shift of the levels.