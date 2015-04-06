Gmaster Network pending orders NPO

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  • Oleg Papkov
    Oleg Papkov

    Oleg Papkov

    5 (2)
    Studied 1978 - 1984 at the Novosibirsk Institute of engineers for geodesy, aerophotography and cartography, faculty of optical, specialty optical and opto-electronic devices. Since then, the programmer. Languages: ALGOL, Fortran ,C, Pascal, Delphi, C#, Visual Basic for Windows, Assembler. Forex do
    11 products 2 topics 267 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 7

The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indicator parameters, the signal for setting a grid of BUYStop or SELLStop pending orders at a distance of Step2 from each other in the number of Numb2 in the direction and duration of PHours hours is triggered. Orders have appropriate magic numbers assigned by the EA. After activation, they are handled by the EA either before a take profit activation or using the averaging grid (but still in profit).


Parameters

  • MAGICB - Long magic number;
  • MAGICS - Short magic number;
  • "__Working hours__GMT__";
  • Hours_to_GMT_Offset - broker time zone shift from GMT;
  • Hours - configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock;
  • Begin_hour - GMT time for the EA to start operation;
  • End_hour - the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions.
  • "__Start__";
  • Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;
  • Info - data on possible trend;
  • GameOn - enable program operation or reset the EA;
  • Deals - number of initial trades at a time;
  • NumbLot - number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs);
  • MaximumRisk - risk %;
  • DecreaseFactor - lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series;
  • KST- Stochastic parameter;
  • DST- Stochastic parameter;
  • SlSt - Stochastic parameter;
  • StLevelDn - oversold level;
  • StLevelUp - overbought level;
  • TP;
  • SLPLUS;
  • ProfStop - virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency;
  • СoefLot - lot multiplier for the averaging grid;
  • MinPauseNetUp - interval between UP trades in minutes;
  • MinPauseNetDn - interval between DN trades in minutes;
  • StopDeals - number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop;
  • Step - averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events;
  • Step2 - step of pending orders;
  • PHours - duration of pending orders in hours;
  • Numb2 - number of pending orders;
  • OnOffUnLine - enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid;
  • ULсoef - step multiplier;
  • Slippage - allowable slippage;
  • Invers - inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction;
  • "__Directions On/Off.__";
  • SELL - allow opening Short trades;
  • BUY - allow opening Long trades;
  • "__Trailingator__" - Trailing Stop parameters;
  • TrailingStop = 3;
  • TrailingStep = 6;
  • DelObj - removal of objects from the screen after unloading the EA.

The default parameters are given for GBPJPY M30.

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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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