Gmaster Network pending orders NPO

The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indicator parameters, the signal for setting a grid of BUYStop or SELLStop pending orders at a distance of Step2 from each other in the number of Numb2 in the direction and duration of PHours hours is triggered. Orders have appropriate magic numbers assigned by the EA. After activation, they are handled by the EA either before a take profit activation or using the averaging grid (but still in profit).





Parameters



MAGICB - Long magic number;

- Long magic number; MAGICS - Short magic number;

- Short magic number; "__Working hours__GMT__" ;

; Hours_to_GMT_Offset - broker time zone shift from GMT;

- broker time zone shift from GMT; Hours - configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock;

- configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock; Begin_hour - GMT time for the EA to start operation;

- GMT time for the EA to start operation; End_hour - the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions.

- the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions. " __Start__ ";

"; Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;

- enable/disable the use of the averaging grid; Info - data on possible trend;

- data on possible trend; GameOn - enable program operation or reset the EA;

- enable program operation or reset the EA; Deals - number of initial trades at a time;

- number of initial trades at a time; NumbLot - number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs);

- number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs); MaximumRisk - risk %;

- risk %; DecreaseFactor - lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series;

- lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series; KST - Stochastic parameter;

- Stochastic parameter; DST - Stochastic parameter;

- Stochastic parameter; SlSt - Stochastic parameter;

- Stochastic parameter; StLevelDn - oversold level;

- oversold level; StLevelUp - overbought level;

- overbought level; TP ;

; SLPLUS ;

; ProfStop - virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency;

- virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency; СoefLot - lot multiplier for the averaging grid;

- lot multiplier for the averaging grid; MinPauseNetUp - interval between UP trades in minutes;

interval between UP trades in minutes; MinPauseNetDn - interval be tween DN trades in minutes;

interval be StopDeals - number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop;

number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop; Step - averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events;

- averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events; Step2 - step of pending orders;

- step of pending orders; PHours - duration of pending orders in hours;

- duration of pending orders in hours; Numb2 - number of pending orders;

- number of pending orders; OnOffUnLine - enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid;

- enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid; ULсoef - step multiplier;

- step multiplier; Slippage - allowable slippage;

- allowable slippage; Invers - inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction;

inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction; "__Directions On/Off.__";

SELL - allow opening Short trades;

- allow opening Short trades; BUY - allow opening Long trades;

- allow opening Long trades; " __Trailingator__ " - Trailing Stop parameters;

" - Trailing Stop parameters; TrailingStop = 3 ;

3 TrailingStep = 6;

= 6; DelObj - removal of objects from the screen after unloading the EA.

The default parameters are given for GBPJPY M30.