Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to make manual trading faster, clearer, and more disciplined.

It helps traders manage the entire trade workflow directly from the chart: risk calculation, lot size calculation, Buy/Sell execution, Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit planning, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, and pending order management.

This product does not generate signals and does not promise guaranteed profit. Its purpose is practical: to help you execute your own strategy with better speed, accuracy, and risk control.

User Guide 

Main Benefits

With Trade Assistant MT4 PRO, you can:

  • open Buy and Sell trades quickly;
  • calculate lot size based on risk;
  • define and visualize Entry / SL / TP levels;
  • manage trades directly on the chart;
  • move positions to breakeven;
  • use different trailing stop methods;
  • partially close positions;
  • manage or delete pending orders more efficiently;
  • work with hidden SL/TP and virtual pending logic.

This makes the panel especially useful for traders who want a professional manual trading workflow inside MT5.

Why Use This Panel

Many manual traders waste time on repetitive actions:

  • calculating risk;
  • calculating volume;
  • opening standard MT4 order windows;
  • adjusting Stop Loss manually;
  • moving trades to breakeven;
  • handling trailing stop and partial close;
  • deleting outdated pending orders.

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO simplifies all of this with one chart-based control panel.

Instead of jumping between different terminal windows, you can manage the trade from one structured interface.

Core Features

Fast Buy / Sell Execution

The panel includes fast buttons for:

  • Buy
  • Sell
  • Stop
  • Limit

This allows quick execution for both market and pending orders.

Risk Calculation

The panel can calculate position size according to your selected risk.

Supported risk styles may include:

  • account currency;
  • percent of balance;
  • percent of equity;
  • percent of free margin.

This helps keep risk consistent across different setups and symbols.

Lot Size Calculation

The assistant calculates lot size based on:

  • risk value;
  • Stop Loss distance;
  • symbol specification;
  • minimum lot;
  • maximum lot;
  • volume step.

This is especially useful when trading symbols with different contract sizes and pricing formats.

Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit Levels

The panel helps structure the trade around:

  • Entry
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit

These levels can be displayed visually on the chart, making the setup easier to understand and manage.

Visual Trade Map

The chart can show the trade structure visually, including:

  • entry zone;
  • stop loss zone;
  • take profit zone;
  • risk and reward areas.

This improves decision clarity before entering the trade.

Risk / Reward Control

You can work with configurable TP/SL ratios such as:

  • 1:1
  • 2:1
  • 3:1

This helps traders keep a more structured reward-to-risk profile.

Breakeven

The panel supports manual and assisted breakeven management.

You can define:

  • trigger level;
  • offset;
  • optional spread/commission logic.

This makes it easier to protect a trade once price moves in your favor.

Trailing Stop

The assistant supports multiple trailing methods, including:

  • fixed trailing stop;
  • ATR trailing;
  • MA trailing;
  • Fractals;
  • Parabolic SAR;
  • previous bar high/low logic.

This helps protect floating profit and improve post-entry management.

Partial Close

The panel allows you to close part of the position by percentage.

This is useful for:

  • scaling out;
  • securing profit;
  • reducing exposure;
  • combining partial close with breakeven or trailing stop.

Pending Order Management

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO helps manage pending orders more efficiently, including placement and deletion logic for different entry scenarios.

This is useful for breakout trading, retracement entries, and structured trade planning.

Hidden SL/TP and Virtual Pending

Advanced users can work with:

  • hidden Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • virtual pending orders.

These functions are useful for traders who prefer more control over internal trade logic.

Important: hidden and virtual functions require the terminal and the expert to remain active.

Who Is It For

This panel is well suited for:

  • manual traders;
  • scalpers;
  • intraday traders;
  • breakout traders;
  • level-based traders;
  • traders who use strict risk management;
  • traders who want faster execution and cleaner trade management.

If you already have a trading strategy and want a better way to execute and manage trades in MT5, this tool is built for that purpose.

Practical Value

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO helps reduce common trading mistakes such as:

  • wrong lot size;
  • inconsistent risk;
  • late breakeven;
  • poor trailing management;
  • forgetting pending orders;
  • entering without a clearly structured setup.

It is not a signal generator.
It is a professional execution and trade management tool.

Summary

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO is a powerful trading panel for MetaTrader 4 that combines:

  • Buy / Sell execution;
  • risk-based lot sizing;
  • Entry / SL / TP planning;
  • visual trade structure;
  • breakeven;
  • trailing stop;
  • partial close;
  • pending order management;
  • advanced trade protection tools.

If you want to trade manually with more speed, better structure, and stronger risk control, Trade Assistant MT4 PRO can become an essential part of your MT4 workflow.


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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
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Daniel Stein
Utilities
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Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Andrei Strashko
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