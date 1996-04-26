Session Atlas MT4

Session Atlas — Professional Trading Session Map for MetaTrader 4

Session Atlas is a powerful visual session indicator for MetaTrader 4 that turns your chart into a clear, structured map of the trading day.

The market does not move the same way throughout the day. Asian, European, and American sessions often have completely different behavior, volatility, liquidity, and price rhythm. Session Atlas helps you see this structure instantly — directly on your chart.

No manual drawing. No checking session times. No guessing where one market phase ends and another begins.

Session Atlas highlights the main trading sessions with clean, customizable zones, allowing you to understand the market context faster and make your analysis more precise.

Why Session Atlas matters

Timing is one of the most important parts of intraday trading.

A setup that appears during the Asian session may behave very differently from the same setup during London or New York. Volatility, liquidity, breakouts, reversals, and false moves are often connected to specific trading sessions.

Session Atlas gives you a clear visual view of this timing structure.

You can immediately see where price was consolidating, where momentum started, where the session range formed, and which part of the day produced the strongest movement.

This makes the chart easier to read and helps you stay focused on the real market context.

Main features

Visual display of major trading sessions directly on the chart.

Separate session zones for:

Asia
Europe
America

Each session can be enabled or disabled individually.

Fully customizable colors and transparency.

Clean session labels displayed inside the zones.

Session range calculation in points.

Information panel with current server time, active session, and next session.

Notifications when a trading session starts.

Optional early alerts before the session begins.

Optional opening and closing vertical lines.

Flexible settings for different chart styles and trading preferences.

Works with Forex, gold, indices, CFDs, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.

Designed for clean chart analysis

Session Atlas was created for traders who want structure without visual overload.

The indicator does not cover your chart with unnecessary objects. It highlights only what matters: when the session starts, when it ends, and how price behaved inside that period.

This helps you quickly compare different sessions and understand which one produced the most important movement.

Useful for different trading styles

Session Atlas is especially useful for traders who work with:

Intraday trading
Session analysis
London Open strategies
New York Open strategies
Asian range breakouts
Liquidity concepts
High and low of the session
Volatility timing
Breakout and reversal analysis
Price action trading
Market structure analysis

Whether you trade Forex, gold, indices, or CFDs, session timing can give you a better understanding of the trading environment.

What you can see faster

Which session is active right now.

Where the Asian range was formed.

When Europe entered the market.

When the American session started.

Which session created the strongest move.

Where price stayed quiet.

Where volatility expanded.

How price behaved during each part of the trading day.

Instead of looking at a plain chart, you get a structured market map.

Notifications and session awareness

Session Atlas includes notifications for the start of trading sessions, so you do not have to constantly watch the clock.

You can also set an early warning before the session begins. This is useful if you want to prepare before London Open, New York Open, or any other important market period.

Flexible customization

Every trader has a different chart style. Session Atlas gives you control over the visual appearance of the indicator.

You can customize session colors, visibility, transparency, labels, lines, panel display, and alerts.

Make it bright and clear, or subtle and minimal — the choice is yours.

Important note

Session Atlas is not an Expert Advisor and does not open trades automatically. It does not generate buy or sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve chart visualization, session awareness, and market timing analysis.

Session Atlas is more than a session highlighter. It is a visual map of the trading day — built to help you read the market faster, cleaner, and with better context.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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