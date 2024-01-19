Top Flexible Trade Manager

What Can this indicator do for YOU!: 

Keeping it simple this year with a straightforward and highly flexible Trade Manager that can reduce your losses and preserve your capital and increase it overtime. Money Management is one of the key aspects of a successful traders career which is why this EA will serve you well. 


So, how does this EA function? Below is a PDF attachment with a very in depth explanation into the various functions accompanied with a Demo Video to show you;

  1. All functions working together to Secure profit

  2. Proof that the EA works as intended


MT5 Version will be available in (April 2024). 


USER MANUAL: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15U-f-4h-lZ2mE5pgw9oCxlmUUsa62vVO/view?usp=sharing 

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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