Semi automatic trading and tester

5

This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester.


Trading panel provides:

spread information

margin information

free marging Information

The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)

Reviews 1
-dimitror-
1117
-dimitror- 2023.09.23 22:24 
 

Excelent for trading and testing.Thank you for updated version!

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Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Part of the ICT / Smart Money Toolkit. This tool works best alongside my other ICT/SMC indicators — the Session Kill Zones and this Market Structure tool — available for both MT4 and MT5. Combine session timing with market structure for confluence entries, and search my seller profile to find the full suite. Market Structure Pro is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator based on ICT methodology. It automatically detects market structure and institutional price zones, and provides a complete buf
FREE
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
FREE
Triple Screen Impulse System MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Triple Screen Impulse System is a chart-window indicator that implements the three-screen structure described by Alexander Elder, using the Impulse System on two periods and the Force Index on a third. Its output is an arrow, printed only when all three screens permit the same direction. Each screen can also be drawn on the chart, so the state behind an arrow — or behind the absence of one — is visible rather than left to be inferred. No trade levels are drawn, because the indicator answers one
Triple Screen Impulse System MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Triple Screen Impulse System is a chart-window indicator that implements the three-screen structure described by Alexander Elder, using the Impulse System on two periods and the Force Index on a third. Its output is an arrow, printed only when all three screens permit the same direction. Each screen can also be drawn on the chart, so the state behind an arrow — or behind the absence of one — is visible rather than left to be inferred. No trade levels are drawn, because the indicator answers one
Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator searches for regular and hidden divergences across ten oscillators at the same time and marks the bars where several of them agree. Instead of watching RSI, MACD and Stochastic in separate windows, the indicator scans them all on every bar and labels the chart with the names of the oscillators that are diverging, so confluence is visible at a glance. The scanner covers MACD, MACD Histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMACD, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow
FREE
Market Volume Profile Modes MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Market Volume Profile Modes MT4 is an analytical indicator that displays the distribution of traded volume across price levels directly on the chart. For a given price range, it divides the vertical price span into a configurable number of rows and accumulates tick volume into each row, then renders the result as horizontal histogram bars. Each row is split into a bullish and a bearish portion based on whether the contributing candles closed up or down, so the buying and selling share of activit
FREE
Market Structure Break and Order Block Indicator
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Indicators
Market Structure and Order Block Pro This indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 designed to visualize price action patterns based on institutional trading methodologies. It provides automated mapping of market structure, supply/demand zones, and liquidity levels, featuring a comprehensive buffer system for EA integration. Core Functionalities Market Structure Detection: Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) on both internal and swing levels. Order
FREE
ICT Session Kill Zones with Alerts MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
This indicator plots configurable trading-session boxes on the chart, extends each session's high and low forward as horizontal levels, and can alert when price returns to touch them. Session start times follow a broker-server-to-New-York offset, so the boxes align correctly regardless of your broker's timezone. The indicator draws five independent sessions — Asia, London, NY AM, NY Lunch and NY PM — and each one has its own enable switch, start time, duration and colour, shown either as filled
FREE
Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator searches for regular and hidden divergences across ten oscillators at the same time and marks the bars where several of them agree. Instead of watching RSI, MACD and Stochastic in separate windows, the indicator scans them all on every bar and labels the chart with the names of the oscillators that are diverging, so confluence is visible at a glance. The scanner covers MACD, MACD Histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMACD, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow
FREE
ICT Session Kill Zones with Alerts MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
This indicator plots configurable trading-session boxes on the chart, extends each session's high and low forward as horizontal levels, and can alert when price returns to touch them. Session start times follow a broker-server-to-New-York offset, so the boxes align correctly regardless of your broker's timezone. The indicator draws five independent sessions — Asia, London, NY AM, NY Lunch and NY PM — and each one has its own enable switch, start time, duration and colour, shown either as filled
FREE
Swap Scanner Pro MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
A carry trade can quietly collect swap for three months and then lose all of it to price movement in a week. What matters is not the size of the swap but its size relative to how much the symbol moves. The raw column in your terminal cannot answer that: the figures are published in different units, the contracts are different sizes, and the volatility differs by an order of magnitude. Those numbers were never comparable with each other. Swap Scanner converts every symbol to a single figure in
FREE
Force Index MTF MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Force Index MTF is an advanced implementation of the classical Force Index oscillator, enhanced with multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities. By calculating the product of price movement and volume, it quantifies the raw power behind market fluctuations, helping traders distinguish significant trend continuations from minor pullbacks. As a momentum-volume oscillator, the Force Index measures the strength of buyers and sellers. Positive values indicate dominant buying pressure (accumulation), negati
FREE
Impulse System MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Impulse System MTF colours the candles on your chart according to the Impulse System described by Alexander Elder, and can take that colouring from a higher timeframe instead of the one you are looking at. The Impulse System combines one trend measure and one momentum measure: an exponential moving average of the close, and the histogram of the MACD. When both are rising the bar is green, when both are falling it is red, and when the two disagree it is blue. What makes the three states useful
FREE
Impulse System MTF MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Impulse System MTF colours the candles on your chart according to the Impulse System described by Alexander Elder, and can take that colouring from a higher timeframe instead of the one you are looking at. The Impulse System combines one trend measure and one momentum measure: an exponential moving average of the close, and the histogram of the MACD. When both are rising the bar is green, when both are falling it is red, and when the two disagree it is blue. What makes the three states useful
FREE
Force Index MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Force Index MTF is an advanced implementation of the classical Force Index oscillator, enhanced with multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities. By calculating the product of price movement and volume, it quantifies the raw power behind market fluctuations, helping traders distinguish significant trend continuations from minor pullbacks. As a momentum-volume oscillator, the Force Index measures the strength of buyers and sellers. Positive values indicate dominant buying pressure (accumulation), negative
FREE
Swap Scanner Pro MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
A carry trade can quietly collect swap for three months and then lose all of it to price movement in a week. What matters is not the size of the swap but its size relative to how much the symbol moves. The raw column in your terminal cannot answer that: the figures are published in different units, the contracts are different sizes, and the volatility differs by an order of magnitude. Those numbers were never comparable with each other. Swap Scanner converts every symbol to a single figure in
FREE
Enhanced MACD Pro
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Enhanced MACD MT4 – Advanced Momentum and Trend Oscillator The Enhanced MACD MT4 is a versatile technical analysis tool that builds upon the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence framework. It provides a refined 4-color histogram system and a comprehensive notification engine, designed to visualize momentum shifts and trend reversals with high precision. Functional Overview This implementation focuses on providing a clear visual representation of market dynamics through three primary com
FREE
Correlation Exposure Matrix MT4
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
Correlation Exposure Matrix MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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-dimitror- 2023.09.23 22:24 
 

Excelent for trading and testing.Thank you for updated version!

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