AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy
- Utilities
- SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
- Version: 5.20
- Updated: 11 July 2022
- Activations: 5
The AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy is a trade manager and has multiple indicators built for a complete trading strategy. Here is a list of indicators built in.
Indicators
- Auto drawn Support and Resistance signals
- Auto drawn RSI Divergence signals
- Auto drawn Fibonacci Retracement signals with buy and sell entry lines.
- Lightning Bolt reversal signals.
- Auto drawn trend lines.
Trade Management
- Auto take partials at simple moving average targets.
- Auto take partial and stop losses at Fibonacci retracement levels. Draw the Fib retracement tool on the chart, double click it and apply Stop Loss and Take Partials.
- SHIFT-Click to create take partial and stop loss levels.
- Auto move stops to break even when first partial is processed.
- "Protect" button that moves stops to break even.
- "Take partial" button.
- Trailing stops.
- Custom take partial percentages for each take partial and stop loss line.
Benefits
- Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF0095D801
- Excellent for Day Trade / Swing Trades / Scalp setups
- Identifies high probability reversal trade setups using harmonics and price structure
- Works on all instruments
- Daily Signals: London and New York Session
- Used to pass FTMO and other PROP FIRM challenges, verifications and funded accounts.
- Live Zoom Calls.
- Full Chart Breakdowns and Analysis.
- Live Mentorship!
- Learn to Earn!
- With over 100+ members trading LIVE daily using the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt strategy.
- Check out our amazing Lightning Bolt Strategy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83917