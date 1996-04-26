Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart.

This tool is designed for traders who want to find candlestick signals across different markets faster, without manually opening dozens of charts.

User Guide 

Main features

Automatic Japanese candlestick pattern detection
Multi-currency scanning
Multi-timeframe scanning
On-chart dashboard panel
Bullish and bearish signals in the table
Arrows on the active chart
Text labels with pattern names
Moving Average visualization
Moving Average trend filter
SMA and EMA support
Tick volume filter
Flexible candle sensitivity settings
Ability to enable or disable pattern groups
Terminal alerts
Push notifications
Visual testing mode
Lightweight Strategy Tester mode
Closed-candle signal calculation
Optional current-candle analysis
No repainting of closed signals

Default symbols

By default, the scanner includes major and minor Forex pairs plus gold:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD
GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD
AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD
CADJPY, CADCHF
CHFJPY
XAUUSD

The list can be changed in the SymbolsList input.

If your broker uses suffixes such as EURUSDm , EURUSD.a , or XAUUSD.pro , enter the symbol names exactly as they appear in your terminal.

Supported timeframes

The scanner can monitor different timeframes, for example:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

The timeframe list is configured in the TimeframesList input.

Example:

M15,H1,H4,D1

Detected candlestick patterns

Bullish Engulfing
Bearish Engulfing
Bullish Harami
Bearish Harami
Hammer
Hanging Man
Inverted Hammer
Shooting Star
Morning Star
Evening Star
Piercing Line
Dark Cloud Cover
Three Inside Up
Three Inside Down
Three Outside Up
Three Outside Down

Dashboard panel

The dashboard panel displays detected patterns across selected symbols and timeframes.

Rows represent trading instruments.
Columns represent timeframes.
Green cells indicate bullish patterns.
Red cells indicate bearish patterns.
Empty cells mean that no selected pattern was detected.

The dashboard helps you quickly see where a potential candlestick signal has appeared without switching between charts manually.

Chart visualization

In addition to the dashboard panel, the indicator can display detected patterns on the active chart:

green arrows for bullish signals;
red arrows for bearish signals;
text labels with pattern names;
a Moving Average line.

This makes it easier to visually confirm the detected setup before making a trading decision.

Trend filter

The indicator uses a Moving Average as a market context filter. You can choose SMA or EMA and adjust the MA period.

The filter helps detect bullish reversal patterns after downward movement and bearish reversal patterns after upward movement. This makes the signals more consistent with classical Japanese candlestick analysis.

Volume filter

The tick volume filter allows the scanner to consider only patterns that appear during increased market activity.

The VolumeThreshold input defines the required volume relative to the average value. For example, 120 means that the current tick volume must be at least 120% of the average volume.

Flexible candle settings

The indicator includes sensitivity parameters that let you control how strictly candlestick patterns are detected:

minimum candle body size relative to price;
minimum candle body size relative to the High-Low range;
minimum candle body size relative to the average body;
maximum short-candle body size;
minimum shadow-to-body ratio.

Use softer settings to get more signals. Use stricter settings to reduce noise and filter weaker formations.

Alerts

The indicator can send notifications when a new candlestick pattern appears.

Available alert types:

Terminal alerts
Push notifications

This is useful for traders who want to receive signals without constantly watching multiple charts.

Strategy Tester mode

The indicator includes several inputs for Strategy Tester operation:

AutoFastModeInTester
EnableFullVisualModeInTester
ForceVisualModeInTester
TesterDashboardCurrentChartOnly

For visual testing, you can enable dashboard, arrows, and labels on the current chart. For Market validation, it is recommended to use lightweight mode to reduce tester load.

Who can use this indicator

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is suitable for:

Forex traders
Price Action traders
Gold traders
Stock and index traders
Crypto traders
Manual traders
Traders who work with multiple symbols
Traders who use multiple timeframes
Users who need a fast market overview from one panel

Recommended usage

Use the dashboard panel as the first step to find candlestick signals. After a signal appears, open the relevant chart and check the market context.

It is recommended to confirm signals with:

support and resistance levels;
trend direction;
market structure;
volatility;
volume;
higher-timeframe signals;
risk-to-reward ratio.

A candlestick pattern should be used as a confirmation element, not as the only reason to enter a trade.

Important

This indicator is not a trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically.

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is designed for technical analysis, candlestick pattern detection, and market monitoring. It does not guarantee profit and does not predict market movement with certainty.

Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial instruments involves risk. All trading decisions are the user’s responsibility.

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a practical tool for traders who need multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern detection, a dashboard panel, visual chart signals, trend and volume filtering, and alerts directly inside MetaTrader 4.


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