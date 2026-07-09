MA EMA Cross Risk EA

MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy.

The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching.

The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Moving Average or Exponential Moving Average crossovers and opens trades according to predefined rules. The user can choose the moving average type, periods, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and risk per trade. This makes the EA a flexible tool both for calm systematic trading and for active testing under different market conditions.

The main idea behind MA EMA Cross Risk EA is discipline. The EA does not trade randomly, does not use martingale, and does not increase lot size without control. The position size is calculated based on the selected risk percentage of the deposit, helping to keep trading more controlled even during a series of losing trades.

Special attention has been given to visualization. The chart displays MA/EMA lines, as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for the current open position. You can always see why a signal appeared, where the risk is located, and where the target is placed.

EA features:

Automatic entry by MA or EMA crossover.

Exit by opposite crossover.

Adjustable fast and slow moving average periods.

Choice of moving average type: SMA or EMA.

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage of the deposit.

MA/EMA visualization on the chart.

Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

Operation on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Simple logic without complicated hidden algorithms.

Who this EA is for:

Traders who want to automate a moving average crossover strategy.

Users who prefer clear trading rules instead of a “black box”.

Traders who value risk control.

Those who want to test MA/EMA strategies on different currency pairs and timeframes.

Traders who want to remove emotions from the entry and exit process.

MA EMA Cross Risk EA does not promise the impossible. It does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate market risks. Its purpose is to strictly follow trading logic, control position size, and help the trader work systematically.

Before using it on a real account, it is recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and adjust the settings for a specific instrument, timeframe, and trading style.

If you need a simple, clear, and manageable Expert Advisor for trading MA/EMA crossovers, MA EMA Cross Risk EA can become a useful foundation for your automated trading system.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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