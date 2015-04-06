Golden Wolf Game Changer MT4

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA is a powerful automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed to transform Game Changer indicator signals into a complete Expert Advisor with flexible order management, risk control, trade series logic, trailing stop, virtual protection levels, and drawdown reduction tools.

This Expert Advisor was created and optimized specifically for trading Gold — XAUUSD / GOLD on the M15 timeframe. Gold is one of the most dynamic and emotional markets in the world. It can move fast, create strong intraday impulses, and reverse sharply. Golden Wolf GameChanger EA is built for this environment, where speed, discipline, and precise execution are critical.

Trading Concept

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA uses Game Changer signals to open Buy and Sell trades automatically according to the market direction. The goal is not only to open a single position, but to manage a complete trading sequence using predefined rules.

The EA can control lot size, distance between orders, maximum number of trades, Take Profit, Stop Loss, trailing stop, trading hours, spread filter, and drawdown reduction logic.

It is a structured automated trading tool for traders who want more control, more flexibility, and less emotional decision-making.

User Guide download: here

Why Gold and M15?

Gold is famous for its volatility and strong movement potential. On the M15 timeframe, the market often shows clear short-term impulses, trend changes, and trading opportunities.

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA was developed and optimized for this specific trading style:

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Recommended timeframe: M15

This combination is designed for active gold trading, where the EA can react to Game Changer signals and manage positions according to your selected risk settings.

Main Features

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA supports both Buy and Sell trading. You can enable only Buy trades, only Sell trades, or allow both directions.

The EA also supports hedge mode, allowing Buy and Sell positions to exist at the same time if your account type and broker conditions allow it.

You can also allow the EA to manage manual orders on the current symbol. This gives additional flexibility for traders who combine manual trading with automated management.

The maximum number of orders can be limited in the settings, helping you control the aggressiveness of the trading system.

Lot Management

The EA supports fixed starting lot and automatic lot calculation based on free margin.

You can choose a conservative approach or a more aggressive trading style depending on your risk tolerance.

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA also includes a lot multiplier for the next orders in a series and a maximum lot limit. This is especially important when trading Gold, because XAUUSD can move quickly and requires strict control over exposure.

Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop

The EA supports both real and virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

Real TP and SL levels are placed directly on the broker side and are visible in the terminal.

Virtual TP and SL levels are controlled internally by the EA and are not displayed to the broker.

The trailing stop function can help protect floating profit when the market moves in the desired direction. You can use real or virtual trailing depending on your trading style.

Drawdown Reduction Algorithm

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA includes a DD Reduction Algorithm.

This function can close the first and the last order in a trading series when their combined result reaches the selected profit percentage from the balance.

This feature is designed to help reduce pressure during a trading sequence and support more flexible position management when the market starts to recover.

Order Distance Control

The EA supports both fixed and dynamic distance between orders.

Fixed distance provides a stable structure for the trading series.

Dynamic distance can increase the distance between the next orders using a multiplier. This can be useful during highly volatile market conditions, especially on Gold.

Trading Filters

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA includes a maximum spread filter. This helps prevent new trades from opening when trading conditions become too expensive.

The EA also includes a trading time filter. You can set the start hour and end hour according to broker server time.

A pause between orders is also available to prevent the EA from opening positions too frequently.

Visual Control Panel

The EA can display useful trading information directly on the chart, including Buy profit, Sell profit, number of open orders, and current spread.

This allows you to monitor the trading process quickly without opening additional terminal windows.

Who Is This EA For?

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA is designed for traders who want to automate Gold trading using Game Changer signals.

It is suitable for traders who need a flexible XAUUSD Expert Advisor for the M15 timeframe with adjustable lot management, order series logic, trailing stop, virtual TP/SL, spread filter, trading hours, and drawdown reduction tools.

This is a trading tool for those who value automation, discipline, and full control over trading parameters.

Important Recommendation

Before using Golden Wolf GameChanger EA on a live account, test it carefully in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Optimize the settings according to your broker, spread, execution quality, account type, deposit size, and personal risk tolerance.

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA does not guarantee profit. Trading results depend on market conditions, EA settings, broker execution, spread, leverage, and risk management.

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA

Gold moves fast.
The market does not wait.
Your trading system must be ready.

Golden Wolf GameChanger EA was created and optimized for automated Gold trading on M15 — combining Game Changer signals, flexible position management, and powerful trade control tools in one Expert Advisor.


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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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