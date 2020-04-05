Universal Trade Copier MT5

Universal Trade Copier MT5 is a professional local trade copying utility designed to copy trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or VPS.

The product supports multiple copying directions:

MT4 → MT4
MT5 → MT5
MT4 → MT5
MT5 → MT4

This version is designed for MetaTrader 5. Copying trades involving a MetaTrader 4 terminal requires a separate compatible version for MT4.

The copier is suitable for traders who manage multiple accounts, use different MetaTrader terminals, work with different brokers, or need to copy trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts.

User Guide 

Main Features

Copy market orders: Buy and Sell.
Copy pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop.
Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Copy SL/TP modifications.
Copy pending order modifications.
Copy order closing.
Copy partial closing.
Lot multiplier mode.
Fixed lot mode.
Risk percentage mode.
Symbol mapping for different broker symbols.
Slippage control.
Maximum trades limit.
Magic number filter.
Current symbol only mode.
Local copying through Common Files.

Flexible Copying Direction

You can use the same product as either a Master or a Slave. The direction is selected in the settings.

For example:

MT4 terminal can be used as Master and MT5 as Slave.
MT5 terminal can be used as Master and MT4 as Slave.
MT4 terminal can copy to another MT4 terminal.
MT5 terminal can copy to another MT5 terminal.

Lot Management

The copier includes several lot calculation modes:

Lot Multiplier — copies the master lot with a multiplier, for example 0.5x, 1x, or 2x.

Fixed Lot — opens all copied trades with a fixed lot size.

Risk Percent — calculates the lot size according to the selected risk percentage.

Symbol Mapping

If brokers use different symbol names, you can map symbols manually.

Examples:

EURUSD=EURUSDm
GBPUSD=GBPUSD.pro
XAUUSD=XAUUSDm

This is useful when copying trades between different brokers or account types.

Important Notes

The copier works locally, so all terminals must be running on the same computer or VPS.

For MT5 accounts, hedging accounts are recommended. On netting accounts, positions by the same symbol may be merged.

Before using the copier on a real account, test it on demo accounts and check all settings carefully.

Recommended For

Manual traders managing multiple accounts.
Traders using both MT4 and MT5.
Account managers.
Signal providers.
Prop traders.
Users who need local trade copying between different MetaTrader terminals.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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