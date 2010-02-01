Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4

Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters.

Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15, so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, account type, spread, commission, and risk preferences.

The EA is best suited for broker accounts with low spread, fast execution, and stable trading conditions for Gold. ECN, RAW, or Pro accounts are recommended for better performance.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1006/Golden_Wolf_Grid_PRO_Instructions_EN__1.txt

Main Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Fully automated trading

  • Grid-based trading logic

  • Ready-to-use optimized settings

  • Ability to perform your own optimization

  • Suitable for forward testing

  • Maximum number of positions per day

  • Trading days filter

  • Trading hours filter

  • Maximum drawdown control with MaxDD %

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss protection

  • Flexible lot settings

  • Trade comment settings

  • Information panel on the chart

  • Suitable for low-spread accounts

How It Works

Golden Wolf Grid PRO analyzes Gold price movement and opens trades according to the configured trading logic. The EA can use a structured series of orders to work with XAUUSD volatility. You can adjust all key parameters, including lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, maximum drawdown, trading hours, trading days, and the maximum number of positions per day.

The EA does not require constant manual control, but before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and adjust the settings according to your broker’s trading conditions.

Recommended Trading Conditions:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Account type: ECN / RAW / Pro

  • Spread: low

  • Execution: fast

  • VPS: recommended for stable operation

Input Parameters:

  • Lot size

  • Magic Number

  • Take Profit

  • Stop Loss

  • MaxDD %

  • Maximum positions per day

  • Trading days

  • Trading hours

  • Grid settings

  • Filter settings

  • Trade comment

  • Chart information panel settings

Who This EA Is For

Golden Wolf Grid PRO is suitable for traders who want to automate Gold trading and use a ready-made grid trading system. It is also suitable for users who prefer to optimize parameters themselves and perform forward testing before running the EA on a real account.

Before Using

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA on historical data, optimize it for your broker, and check its performance on a demo account or through forward testing. For better results, use a broker with a low spread on XAUUSD and stable order execution.

Risk Warning: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Grid strategies may increase exposure during strong one-directional market movements. Use reasonable risk settings, control your lot size, and do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.78 (126)
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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